PUBG Mobile News Roundup: All about Halloweeks, the new Party Invitation, Erangel 2.0, device requirements for the 0.15.0 update- October 14, 2019

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 14 Oct 2019, 21:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Halloweeks

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's popular Battle Royale game's top-grossing mobile version, PUBG Mobile is so close to rolling out the most awaited 0.15.0 update. The version 0.15.0 patch will be the first update post the launch of PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 9 and is thus much awaited. With Halloween around the corner and the update being extensively teased by PUBG Mobile, rumors about it have been making rounds of the internet and here's a glimpse of everything significant.

PUBG Mobile's Halloweeks- the Halloween Event

PUBG Mobile has already begun teasing its in-game Halloween event, Halloweeks on social media, including Twitter and Instagram. According to the posts by PUBG Mobile's official social media, the event is all set to go live on the 16 October 2019. Blazed pumpkins, night mode, lanterns, carousel roundabouts, amongst many other in-game features are expected to be introduced as a part of celebrating Halloween within the game along with themed cosmetics.

PUBG Mobile Party Invitation

PUBG Mobile Party Invitation PUBG Mobile Maintainance Shutdown, device requirements for the new update

PUBG Mobile has now put out a new Party Invitation. It could be found on the carousel on the game's homepage the bottom right below the gift box icon. Clicking on the 'Party Invitation' card will take players to a pop-up that gives them login rewards. The Invitation gives players a limited time mask, outfit and a QBZ gun skin that could be used for three days each. It also provides them with a Supply Crate coupon.

Also read- PUBG Mobile weekly news roundup: 0.15.0 update release date, free PUBG Mobile rewards, PMIT, PMCO 2019 standings and more

PUBG Mobile Maintainance Shutdown

According to an in-game pop-up notice, PUBG Mobile will be taken offline from 12:00 am to 7:00 am UTC ( 5:30 am to 12:30 pm IST) on October 15, 2019, for maintenance shutdown. Along with the information about what's in store in the upcoming update, the announcement also informed that the storage space required for the nerf would be 1.76 GB for Android and 1.98 GB for iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update- Erangel 2.0, new TDM map and animation nerfs

Just like its PC version, the Erangel map in PUBG's mobile version is also expected to get a makeover and emerge as Erangel 2.0 in the forthcoming 0.15.0 update that is set to go live on October 16, 2019. The 0.15.0 patch is also expected to get along a new ancient ruins-themed Team Death Match map and an Evo ground mode wherein two squads will play three rounds conquering three bases. The animation of Frag Grenades exploding will be nerfed to be better and players upon whom a Molotov Cocktail is thrown are expected to blaze up before dying. Click here to read on what to expect from the 0.15.0 update.

Get ready for the fire and the heat! Update 0.15.0 is coming on October 16 with all sorts of new features and contents like exploding Fuel Canisters. Are you ready to light things up in PUBG MOBILE with the next Update? pic.twitter.com/G3ejwiOJuy — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 10, 2019

Also, read- PUBG News: Details of PMIT 2019 announced

Stick with Sportskeeda for PUBG News, PMIT 2019 news and the latest eSports News.