PUBG Mobile weekly news roundup: 0.15.0 update release date, free PUBG Mobile rewards, PMIT, PMCO 2019 standings and more

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update

The developers at Tencent games are all set to roll out the version 0.15.0 update for PUBG Mobile in a few days. From multiple fairplay and ban notices, fancy October rewards, roll out of new costume sets, results of PMIT 2019 and PMCO 2019 to PUBG Mobile's announcement of the release date of patch 0.15.0, a lot has happened over the week and here's a quick glimpse of everything vital!

Free rewards in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile's collaboration with The Walking Dead had introduced a temporary in-game event that could get players permanent rewards including the Daryl Dixon bike skin. The costume sets born out of the crossover are Daryl Dixon Skin, Negan Skin, Rick Grimes Skin, Michonne Skin, Michonne’s Katana and Negan’s Bat ‘Lucille.’ Click here to read further about the event. Besides, the devs had also taken a Fancy October Give away event live this week that had various in-game and off-game rewards in store for fans.

The Walking Dead Boardgame

Fair play and ban notices by PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile had put out three fair play and ban notices this week on the 6th, 8th and 9th of October, 2019. The devs of the popular battle royale game had identified several hackers and cheaters playing the game and have banned them from playing the game for ten years. Although there are no details revealed about how they identify these hackers, PUBG Mobile have confirmed that they will continue taking action. Click here to know a few simple ways to spot hackers and cheaters in PUBG Mobile.

🔨🔨PLAY FAIR OR BEWARE🔨🔨



PUBG MOBILE is fully committed to a fair playing experience. We've been stepping up our efforts to combat more hackers and cheaters every day. Check out our daily list and stay tuned, because we're not stopping here. 🎯



⬇️⬇️https://t.co/wSOjd5l1l4 pic.twitter.com/8YRPjtx9iO — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 8, 2019

Details about PMIT 2019 Finals

With the finals of Group D concluding on 6 October 2019, four top squads from each of the groups have qualified for the finals at Kolkata in West Bengal on 20 October 2019. Team Dignity, Back For Revenge and BurnX Ofiicial have qualified to play the finals post their smashing win in the group-wise Wildcard matches for Groups A, B and C respectively and the same for Group D is currently ongoing. Click here to read all the details about the PMIT 2019 Finals, qualifying teams and more.

Team Skul bagged the first position at PMIT 2019 Group D Finals

PMCO 2019 standings

The final standings of the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Semifinals for MENA, Europe, South America and Wildcard regions were revealed this week. The top 16 teams of each region will be qualified to battle it out at the Regional Finals.

Release date of PUBG Mobile Update 0.15.0

PUBG Mobile has announced that the version 0.15.0 update will be going live on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. The announcement was made on various social media channels including Twitter and Instagram. Click here to know more about what's in store for fans in the update.

