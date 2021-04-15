PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals Day 1 overall standing

Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite League's finals, aka the PEL 2021 S1, concluded with Q9, leading the points table. The finals started on April 15 and will continue until April 18.

This event is one of the biggest official tournaments for Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile). The top 15 teams in China are battling for the title and the prize pool.

The regular season concluded on April 11th, with Six Two Eight (STE) winning the league stages. The tournament commenced on March 11, with 20 teams participating.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 1 overall standing

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 1 overall standing

Day 1 of the finals started with Q9 winning the first match of Miramar with seven kills. However, Team Weibo topped the points table with 14 frags, followed by TEC with 12 eliminations. Meanwhile, their fragger ChengC eliminated six players.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 1 overall standing

Team Weibo won the second match on Miramar thanks to eight kills, followed by Tianba with 10 frags.

Team Pai won the third match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with six kills. Team SMG played aggressively to grab 13 kills in the match where their fragger Beautiful took five kills to clinch the MVP title.

Advertisement

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by TEC with 11 frags, followed by Q9 with 14 kills.

The fifth and final match again played on Erangel was won by Team Weibo with seven kills. However, Show Time went into beast mode to grab 12 kills and top the match table. Nova XQF grabbed third place with five eliminations.

Top 5 kill leaders From PEL S1 Finals day 1

At the end of day 1, Q9 leads PEL S3 standings with 36 kills and 71 points, while Team Weibo is in the second spot with 30 kills and 68 points.

TEC is in the third spot, having accrued 30 kills and 64 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF had an ordinary day. They ended up in sixth place.