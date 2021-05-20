PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 3 Day 1 overall standing 

The first day of the third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded today. The top five teams from Day 1 have qualified for the third weekly finals, while the remaining ten teams have been relegated to the elimination round (Day 2). The tournament commenced on April 30th and will continue until June 13th.

Team Weibo topped the charts with 29 kills and 64 points at the end of the first day, followed by fan-favorite Nova XQF with 29 kills and 56 points. Thanks to the final match, Show Time jumped seven places to finish on the third spot with 29 kills and five points.

These three LGD Gaming and Team Game also qualified for the third weekly finals with 52 and 43 points, respectively.

PEL 2021 Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings

PEL S2 week 3 day 1 overall standing

Day 1 of the third week of PEL 2021 Season 2 started with Titan Esports Club winning on Miramar with eight kills, followed by RNG and Team Weibo with six and seven frags, where Weibo Mingskr bagged the MVP title with four eliminations.

PEL S2 week 3 day 1 overall standing

LGD claimed the second match played on Miramar with 11 kills, followed by Team Game and Team Weibo with nine kills each. Weibo Beizhai was awarded the MVP as he eliminated four players to the lobby.

JD Esports won the third match played on Sanhok with five kills. However, The Chosen topped the points table in the second match with eight eliminations, while Nova XQF secured seven kills in the third match. Nova Yi bagged the MVP title with five frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by TJB with eight kills, followed by Team SMG and Team Weibo with seven and nine kills. SMG Remember bagged the MVP title with five eliminations.

Once again, playing on Erangel, the fifth and final match was won by Show Time with a whopping 15 kills. They were eliminated in a two versus three battle in the last final circle. Team Weibo and LGD secured second and third place, respectively, with six kills each.

Top 5 kill leaders