PUBG Mobile PEL 2021 Season 2: Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the third week of the PEL 2021 Season 2 concluded today. The bottom 10 teams of day one and the bottom five teams from the previous week battled it out over five matches for ten qualification spots.

At the end of day 2, Tianba topped the charts with 43 kills and 83 points, followed by JD Esports with 28 kills and 62 points. Fan-favorite STE grabbed third place with 22 kills and 53 points, while another fan-favorite Four Angry Men secured fifth place with 46 points.

After missing out on the last weekly finals, 4 AM showed passive gameplay and relied more on placement points than kill points. They took only 17 kills in the day. Unfortunately, Q9 couldn't qualify for the third weekly finals as they secured fourteenth place.

PEL 2021 Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings

Day 2 or the elimination day started with Team SMG winning on Miramar with a whopping 13 kills, followed by Tianba and STE with eight and seven frags. SMG FlowerC bagged the MVP title with seven eliminations.

Four Angry Men claimed the second match played on Miramar with nine kills. However, Tianba topped the points table with 13 frags. TJB took six kills in the match.

ACT won the third match played on Sanhok with four kills. However, Tianba again topped the points table with 10 eliminations, while STE secured six kills in the third match.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was again won by Four Angry Men with five kills. TJB played aggressively to grab 13 kills in the match, followed by TEC with nine kills.

The fifth and final match was won by RNG with a whopping 14 kills, where star player 77H alone took six kills. JDE and SMG secured second and third place with nine and five kills.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL day 2

Qualified teams for the Week 3 Finals (Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 2

1. Nova XQF

2. LGD

3. TJB

4. JD Esports

5. Team Game

6. Team Weibo

7. TEC

8. STE

9. Four Angry Men

10. Tianba

11. The Chosen

12. RNG

13. Show Time

14. RSG

15. Team SMG