PUBG Mobile plane disappearing bug addressed by developers, Fix Is coming soon to the Battle Royale
PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has been suffering from a new plane disappearing bug for a while. PUBG mobile developers recently addressed the bug and assured the bug will be fixed soon. The game has been receiving minor backlash from the PUBG community due to the game's never-ending bugs. Each time the developers fix something, a new bug arises. Apart from that PUBG mobile is also suffering from lag issues after receiving updates. Many players have reported about the problem but we don't yet have any official response from the development team.
PUBG Mobile official Twiter handle stated,
We are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support.
In the above Tweet, you can see how the plane disappears when players get aboard the plane. The glitch causes the players ragdolls stucked at a place, the players can neither land nor open the parachute.
PUBG mobile lag issues are getting worse by each passing day. The game has managed to provide new content and updates frequently which is good but the developers should start looking for ways to optimize the game. We have seen several high graphics games developed in the same engine to work well on devices which can't handle PUBG.
