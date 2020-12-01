PUBG Mobile players flood the game's social media channels to ask for an update on Indian version's release date

Ever since PUBG Mobile India dropped a teaser on the 14th of November, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the game.
While the teaser succeeded in creating enormous hype online, the initial excitement has now given way to frustration as two whole weeks have passed, with players yet to receive any official word on the game's release date.
This has led to players becoming increasingly agitated as they have been deprived of PUBG Mobile for more than two months.
As a result, PUBG Mobile players across the country have now begun to spam the social media channels of the game to demand an update on its release date.
PUBG Mobile players await the release of the game
Back in September, PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government in a move that sent shockwaves through the game's fanbase in the country.
Since then, millions have urged PUBG Corporation to take the necessary steps in order to bring the game back to India.
A ray of hope seemed to appear when, a few days after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced that they no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India and would henceforth be taking over the publishing duties.
Unfortunately, since then, the situation has looked bleak for players across the country as they continued to await updates on the game's official return.
However, in a major development recently, it was announced that PUBG Mobile had officially been registered as a private company, leading to increasing speculation that the game could finally launch in December. An Indian version of PUBG Mobile was subsequently announced, to the delight of millions of fans.
Ever since PUBG Mobile India teased a return, the hype surrounding the game has once again taken over the limelight.
However, with still no confirmation as to when the game will officially release in the country, players have now begun to spam the social media handles of PUBG, demanding an immediate return of the Indian version:
As players continue to demand an official response on the PUBG Mobile India release date, the chances of the game releasing anytime soon continue to look slim.
This is due to the fact that according to the latest reports, the game could get delayed once again as it is yet to receive the required permissions to restart operations in the country.Published 01 Dec 2020, 13:44 IST