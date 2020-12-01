PUBG Mobile players flood the game's social media channels to ask for an update on Indian version's release date

Ever since PUBG Mobile India dropped a teaser on the 14th of November, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the game.

While the teaser succeeded in creating enormous hype online, the initial excitement has now given way to frustration as two whole weeks have passed, with players yet to receive any official word on the game's release date.

All New Pubg Mobile Coming To India pic.twitter.com/OevvtMT5rJ — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGM_INDIA) November 14, 2020

This has led to players becoming increasingly agitated as they have been deprived of PUBG Mobile for more than two months.

As a result, PUBG Mobile players across the country have now begun to spam the social media channels of the game to demand an update on its release date.

PUBG Mobile players await the release of the game

Back in September, PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government in a move that sent shockwaves through the game's fanbase in the country.

Since then, millions have urged PUBG Corporation to take the necessary steps in order to bring the game back to India.

A ray of hope seemed to appear when, a few days after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced that they no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India and would henceforth be taking over the publishing duties.

Unfortunately, since then, the situation has looked bleak for players across the country as they continued to await updates on the game's official return.

However, in a major development recently, it was announced that PUBG Mobile had officially been registered as a private company, leading to increasing speculation that the game could finally launch in December. An Indian version of PUBG Mobile was subsequently announced, to the delight of millions of fans.

Finally good news for all Pubg is coming ✌️



Pubg Mobile India Private limited registered on Government official MCA website #pubgindia



May be it take more time,But definitely before med DEC 🤞 pic.twitter.com/8NNOJidMQH — PUBG MOBILE INDIA FC (@PUBGindiaFC) November 24, 2020

Ever since PUBG Mobile India teased a return, the hype surrounding the game has once again taken over the limelight.

However, with still no confirmation as to when the game will officially release in the country, players have now begun to spam the social media handles of PUBG, demanding an immediate return of the Indian version:

Indian Version kab aa rha h🤬 Aur playstore ko bolna extra servers ready rakhein, crash to honge hi😐 — Maharashtrian🚩 (@96KuliMaraatha) November 30, 2020

When you are coming again in India?🥺🥺 — Chirag Lalawat (@Chilluuu07) November 30, 2020

We want pubg mobile india! — Suresh Babu (@SureshB73504390) November 30, 2020

Me : Waiting for PUBG MOBILE India on Google Play Store.#pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/6BY6MRLdw0 — Aayush Thakur (@urstrulyaayush) November 26, 2020

Please launch the game in india@PUBG @PUBGMOBILE_IN

We are waiting For our favourite game

Now we can't wait, plz release the trailer or launch game.@PUBG_Support — P®in©€ R@j ®@+#o®€ (@mr_prince_91) November 22, 2020

Atleast Now Reveal the Release Date of the game here in India — Abhisek Dey (@AbhisekDey15) November 24, 2020

PUBGM INDIA.. PUBGM INDIA ....I'm tired of checking my news feed everyday about the pubgm India release😭😭😭... When is it exactly going to release... @PUBGMOBILE_IN — Martinmart (@Martinm01085244) November 23, 2020

Can You tell us when we will get our Indian version — Gokul Csz (@GokulCsz) December 1, 2020

No we need pubg India asap — Sudipto sarkar (@sudiptosarkar05) November 30, 2020

When PUBG MOBILE INDIA will come back in India ??

Do it fast all the process. — Nausad Ali (@90Nausad) November 30, 2020

When u will release pubg Mobile India we are waiting very long time 😖😖 https://t.co/Eu2Y9gvJzc — MerCyOP (@MerCyOP10) November 29, 2020

As players continue to demand an official response on the PUBG Mobile India release date, the chances of the game releasing anytime soon continue to look slim.

This is due to the fact that according to the latest reports, the game could get delayed once again as it is yet to receive the required permissions to restart operations in the country.