PUBG MOBILE: PMCO Fall Split Schedule, Prize Pool and Rules Revealed

PMCO FALL SPLIT

PUBG mobile is back again with a global level tournament PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN Fall Split after the PMCO Spring Split held last month in Berlin. Top Esports from china with 344 points which held the 1st position in Berlin. The registrations to participants in the tournament have begun from 8th August 2019 and here is a full guide for you:

Ultimate Guide on How To Register for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019?

The pool price of the tournament would be $2,500,000 which is around 17.7 crore in Indian rupees.

# Schedule:

The tournament will began from 29th Aug till Global finals in the December 2019.

Stage 1- Registration (8th Aug to 22nd Aug )

Stage 2- Qualification (29th Aug to 8th Sept )

Stage 3- Regional Group Stages (24th Sept to 29 Sept)

Stage 4- Regional Semi Finals ( 1th Oct to 6th Oct )

Stage 5- Regional Finals ( 12th Oct to 3rd Nov)

Stage 6- Global Finals ( Dec 2019)

# Regions:

There will be 10 regions in the tournament and India will be included in South Asia with Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan. This tournament will also have wild card entries which will give some teams a second change to global finals which was also seen in the PMCO Spring Split.

SOUTHEAST ASIA

CHINA

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH ASIA

JAPAN

MENA

SOUTH AMERICA

KOREA

WILD CARD

# Rules and Criteria:

The rules of this tournament is mostly similar to the last PMCO tournament that says:

-A player participating in the tournament should be 16 year and above.

-All players on a Team’s roster must have held a ranking for PUBG MOBILE of “Platinum” or above, in any mode (TPP or FPP) at the time of registration for the PMCO.

-Each Team must designate one player as its captain when completing the online registration process.

-Player have to play only on mobile phone.

-Teams should has its own jersey and symbol that will be displayed on the scoreboard.

These were some of the main rules that are to be followed if you are participating in the tournament.

