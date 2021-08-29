PUBG Mobile PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 1, Day 2: Overall standings, top 3 eliminators, and more

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand Season 4 League Stage has concluded. After an exciting medley of 5 matches between the 16 qualified teams, The Infinity, who was leading at the end of the first day maintained top spot with 150 points and 79 kills.

Following them was Excelsior who jumped to the second spot with 96 points and 42 frags. Keeping up the pace, Faze Clan finished third with 96 points as well. The team had a total of 55 kills.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 1 Day 2:

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 1 overall standings after day 2 (image via PUBG Mobile YouTube)

The second day started with Erangel being the battleground for the first match. Magic Esports secured the chicken dinner in this match with 10 kills. Following them, in second place was Vampire Esports who accrued 2 kills of their own. Meanwhile, Sharper Esport came third with 2 frags.

The second match was played on the desert map of Miramar. Buriram United Esports secured victory in this match with 5 frags. Bangkirk Esport came second with 8 kills while Vampire Esports finished at the third spot for the second match straight with 11 eliminations.

The third and fourth matches of the day were played on Erangel and Sanhok. Victory in these matches was claimed by The Infinity and Buriram United Esports with 17 and 5 kills respectively. The Infinity delivered a massive performance in game 3 as they obliterated the lobby to secure 17 frags. Meanwhile, BU Esports secured their second chicken of the day in game 4.

The fifth and the final match of the day was again played on Erangel. Wisdom Community won this match in a dominant fashion, securing 11 kills. Following them was Magic Esport with 5 kills. Bacon Time, who had an otherwise average day, managed to secure a third-place finish with 3 frags.

Oozy from The Infinity lead the top fragger leaderboard with 35 frags and a total damage of 6918. TonyK from Faze Clan was second on this list with 22 eliminations and 4154 damage. Schwepz from Vampire Esports, Bualoy from Excelsior, and Logan from the Infinity claimed the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spots in this list.

Top three eliminator after PMPL SW 1 day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile Thailand)

With just one day to go in the first super weekend of PMPL S4, it would be interesting to see who tops the standings after the first week. Teams at the bottom will have to pull up their pants and show up in the remaining matches.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul