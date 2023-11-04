PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event: Starting date, rewards, and more

The anticipated PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event is now officially live, bringing with it a golden opportunity for players to maximize their in-game resources. This event promises exciting rewards and a chance to get back a significant portion of the UC spent during the event period in PUBG Mobile.

This article will provide you with all the much-needed details regarding the PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event.

PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event: Details, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event period: November 1, 2023 - November 30, 2023 (UTC+0)

Event details

During this month-long event, players have the chance to earn back a whopping 100% rebate on their UC purchases. To qualify for this exceptional offer, you need to purchase a total of 12,000 UC. Once this threshold is reached, every additional 6,000 UC spent grants a random UC pack and an additional opportunity for a 100% rebate.

Exciting rewards

The PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event offers an array of enticing rewards, providing players with a chance to acquire some of the most coveted items in the game. The UC pack may contain the following items:

Glacier Bride set: A stunning outfit that adds a touch of elegance to any character's wardrobe.

Glacier Bride cover: A complementary accessory that perfectly complements the Glacier Bride set.

Forsaken Glace - AUG (Lv. 1): A powerful firearm that can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Butterfly Gem: A rare and exquisite accessory that adds a touch of flair to your character's appearance.

Romantic 2-seat Motorcycle: A stylish ride for you and a friend, perfect for traversing the battlegrounds in style.

Additionally, you can find various other valuable items within the UC pack, making it even more enticing overall.

Maximizing the rewards

The PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event provides a unique opportunity to enhance your gaming experience with ease. By strategically making UC purchases, you can unlock a wealth of valuable in-game items while receiving generous rebates.

How does a rebate work?

PUBG Mobile has introduced the RP activity pack interface, offering players a unique opportunity to maximize their Royal Pass and even potentially earn back their investment. When you purchase a specific amount of UC, which in this event is set at 12,000 UC, you gain access to 100% rebates.

The RP points earned from your daily missions are converted into activity points, and for every 1000 activity points accumulated, you receive 1,000 UC in return. This effectively means that the funds you put into maxing out your Royal Pass can be fully reimbursed by completing missions.

For instance, if you initially invested 6,000 UC, by the end of the season, you can reclaim that 6,000 UC to either open crates or funnel it towards the next Royal Pass. This ensures that you're not losing any of your initial investment. Furthermore, as an added bonus, you'll also receive complimentary crates as part of this enticing offer.

In conclusion, the PUBG Mobile Purchase Rebate event is a golden opportunity for players to enhance their in-game experience while receiving fantastic rewards and rebates.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile. Players in the country can opt to experience Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which serves as the Indian version of the popular mobile title.