PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (June 7th): Free Kong Team pan skin reward

PUBG Mobile has an extensive cosmetics collection, and most of these can be acquired by spending UC. Purchasing this in-game currency requires spending real money, which not everyone can afford.

The developers occasionally release redeem codes that players can use from the redemption center to obtain exclusive items free of cost.

Here are the latest PUBG Mobile redeem codes that reward players with exclusive skins.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (June 7th)

Kong Team – Pan is one of the rewards

PUBG Mobile redeem code: BARISGEID

Rewards: Kong Team – Pan (1d)

Disclaimer: This redeem code is working now but may expire soon. Hence, players are requested to use it as soon as possible.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem codes

Here’s a guide that players can follow to claim rewards using the PUBG Mobile redeem code.

Step 1: Players are required to head to PUBG Mobile’s redemption center since the code can only be used here. This link will redirect players to the dedicated website.

Enter PUBG Mobile ID, redemption code and verficiation code

Step 2: Users must fill in all the particulars, including their PUBG Mobile character ID, redemption code provided above and the verification code.

After confirming the details, tap on the okay button

Step 3: Once all these have been entered, they should tap on the redeem button. A pop-up will appear on the screen asking users to confirm the details they have entered.

Step 4: After checking all the details, press OK.

Press ok button.

Step 5: Once the redemption process has been completed successfully, the rewards can be claimed through the in-game mail section.

The Pan can be later equipped from the inventory.

Every redeem code has a specific usage threshold, and once this is surpassed, players will face an error message stating, “Redemption Limit reached.” This implies that the code cannot be used to collect rewards any further.

