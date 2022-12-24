PUBG Mobile reveals new music theme for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals 

On December 24, PUBG Mobile Official Team released a theme song for the Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals, which is scheduled for January 6-8, 2023. Called Be The One, it has been uploaded to PUBG Mobile's YouTube Channel. The publisher has also stated that it will be launched on several music platforms soon.

Some popular developers always release exclusive songs for their title's prestigious tournaments, which inspires excitement among fans. The lyrics of the new track were written by Rob Esorm, PUBG Mobile Official Team, and Q Bounce.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals' theme song Be The One released

The new track encourages everyone to keep fighting on the battlegrounds and was composed by Kiddou as well as Kin Lee. This is the third song the tournament is seeing. During the inaugural edition of the PMGC in 2020, PUBG Mobile released a special theme track titled Battle For Glory. The event had a total prize pool of $2 million, which was claimed by Nova Esports.

In the previous edition, the publisher released a theme track called Win For You. The tournament saw a hefty prize pool of $6 million and was also triumphed by Nova Esports.

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with several music artists from around the world and released exclusive songs for the title. Some of them were Alan Walker and South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Be The One is ideal for the high-stakes competition the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 is expected to see. Unlike previous years, this time, the tournament has a prize pool of $4 million, with $1.5 million from that amount allocated for the last stage.

About PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals

The League Stage of the 2022 PMGC concluded earlier this month, on December 4, after almost a month of action-packed battles between the 48 teams. Out of them, 14 squads earned their tickets for the Grand Final, where they will face two invited sides.

Grand Finalists

Wolves and Alter Ego have received direct invitations, while the remaining 14 squads have come through the League Stage. The three-day LAN contest will occur at the Expo in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Wolves (former Team SMG) (China) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia) 4 Angry Men (China) Nova Esports (China) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) iNCO Gaming (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Trained to Kill (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

Apart from the song, the publisher regularly posts fun videos and clips of qualified teams' previous battles on their social media pages to keep fans engaged ahead of the Grand Finals.

