PUBG Mobile: News on roster changes post PMPL

It is well-known that players frequently change their teams for better opportunities in PUBG Mobile, and eSports.

We take a look at all the leaks, hints and confirmed changes to the rosters of various eSports teams.

Not too many days have passed since the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) got over, but there have been many leaks and confirmations about players changing teams post the event. This is not new to the community, as after every major PUBG Mobile tournament, players switch teams to try and find the best squad to succeed with.

Roster Changes Post PUBG Mobile Premier League:

#1 Sc0utOP's future up in the air

Tanmay "Sc0utOP" Singh's future has been the hot topic over the past few months, as things haven't been going well for his team, Fnatic. He has not made any announcement regarding his future, but here are the two teams he has been linked to:

Orange Rock: Scout will be joining Orange Rock eSports for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), as a six-man roster is required at the event. Many hints have been dropped by Scout himself in various live streams and Instagram stories, including instances where he has called Mavi, who is an Orange Rock member, his teammate.

Xspark: This was the team name used by Scout's lineup before they came under Fnatic, Various sources have confirmed that Scout will be creating a new lineup with the team name Xspark, which will include the following players:

Scout (Ex Fnatic player)

Aditya (Ex IE player)

Destro (Ex Ume player)

420op (Ex Ume player)

They have also been seen playing scrims together after the PMPL got over.

.#2 Aman and MantyOp join Marcos Gaming

Team SouL's Aman will be joining Marcos Gaming, an Indian professional gaming organisation competing for PUBG Mobile and CoD Mobile events. This comes after Mortal, the owner of Team SouL, recently revealed that his team would be withdrawing from the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) to take time out and work on their game.

MantyOp, the former Team Tamilas player who left their roster in the middle of the PMPL, will be joining Marcos Gaming for the PMIS.

Marcos Gaming's new lineup for PMIS could be:

Aman

Shadow

TheDude

MantyOP

#3 Team Swap between GiLL and Vampire

There has also been a switch between GodLike and Orange Rock, with GiLL (ex-GodL) joining OR, He has showed good performances with GodLike, including when they won the PMCO Spring Split 2020.

Vampire (ex-OR) will join GodLIke in return, and he also put up some excellent performances for Orange Rock when they clinched the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Championship.

Both teams have qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League.