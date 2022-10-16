PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 16: Release date, time, rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile is a popular name in the battle royale genre and has a widespread following in the online mobile gaming community. High-quality graphics and a plethora of in-game customizations make it an excellent choice for BR gaming lovers.

Developers release a brand new Royale Pass (RP) each month, offering many amazing rewards. RP is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get many legendary and mythic items like outfits, weapon skins, and other elements like room cards and EXP cards.

This article discusses the release date, time, and rewards for the RP M16 in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 16: Everything you need to know

The ongoing M15 Royale Pass will end on October 19, 2022. This means that the developers will release the new M16 RP either on October 20 or 21, 2022. Players will be able to purchase and check out the new add-ons in the RP section as the new Royale Pass unlocks at 7:30 AM.

PUBG Mobile currently features two types of Royale Passes for players. The Elite Pass is cheaper and priced at 360 UC. Players get essential perks with this Pass, which includes unlocking elite rewards and giving respect to other players 15 times a week.

Elite Pass Plus is an excellent choice for players who want to quickly up their RP rank. The Pass is priced at 960 UC and offers perks like an immediate 12 rank upgrade, an extra emote, and gives respect 30 times a week.

PUBG Mobile M16 RP Rewards

Rank 1:

The RP rank 1 rewards include four supply crate scraps as a free reward for all players. Elite Pass holders will receive a UMP45 weapon skin called Grain Revolution and a DJ Dancer Set.

Rank 10

Upon reaching rank 10 in the M16 RP, players will receive the Golden Share Pack under a free reward and Glorious Ruins helmet skin.

Rank 20

RP Rank 20 rewards include a cool-looking parachute skin called Legendary Sisters Parachute. Players purchasing any of the two Elite Passes will receive a new smoke grenade skin called War Visage Smoke Grenade.

Rank 25

The RP rank 25 is a treat for non-RP players, who get a fantastic outfit called ButterFly Fighter Set for free. In excellent contrast, the red and blue theme makes the outfit eye-catching. For the Elite Pass rewards, players will receive RP badges for the PUBG Mobile M16 Royale Pass.

Rank 30

The free rewards for rank 30 in PUBG Mobile M16 RP include a 60 UC RP Voucher, which will help them get a 60 UC discount on their next RP purchase. Along with this, players will be rewarded with an emote called Masked Crusader and an airplane finish called Unknown Destination Finish as Elite Pass rewards.

Rank 40

The rank 40 reward is one of the most exciting rewards in the M16 Royale Pass. For players who own Elite Pass, Krafton will reward players with an astonishing AKM weapon skin called Color Expansion. Players will also get 10 free silver fragments.

Rank 50

At rank 50, players will receive the most awaited Mythic reward, the Masked Crusader Set. Players will also receive the Masked Crusader Headgear, which makes it two mythic items.

