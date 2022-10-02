PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 16 leaks: List of rewards, release date, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the most renowned titles in the battle royale gaming industry. The Tencent-developed game has gained massive popularity among BR and shooter lovers with its high-quality graphics and engaging dynamics.

The RP (Royale Pass) feature is a fantastic way to get your hands on many legendary and mythic outfits, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and many other items. Currently, two types of Royale Passes are available to players in the game. With new updates, players who don't purchase RP can also get significant rewards.

This article discusses a list of leaked rewards, release dates, and other information on the PUBG Mobile Month 16 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 16: Reward leaks and other information

As per the dates mentioned in the game's RP section, the ongoing Royale Pass will end on October 19, 2022. The new M16 RP will be available to players by October 20 or 21, 2022. The new RP will arrive with a plethora of fresh new outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

M16 Reward Leaks

Rank 1:

The RP rank 1 reward for PUBG Mobile's M16 Royale Pass is four supply crate scarps for free RP holders. Players who purchase the Elite Pass will receive an amazing UMP45 weapon skin called Grain Revolution and a cool-looking DJ Dancer Set.

Rank 5:

Upon reaching rank 5 in the M16 RP, players will receive one RP mission card for free in Month 16. For Elite RP holders, the reward is DJ Dancer headgear.

Rank 10:

At rank 10, players will be rewarded with a Golden Share Pack as a free RP reward, and the Elite RP reward is a helmet skin called Glorious Ruins helmet.

Rank 15:

Upon reaching RP rank 15, players will get two great rewards as Elite RP rewards. The first reward is the M16 avatar, and the second is an ornament skin called Cupid Ornament. A free emote skin is also available on rank 15 for non-RP buyers.

Rank 20:

RP Rank 20 is a cool parachute skin called Legendary Sisters Parachute. Along with the skin, players purchasing the Elite Royale Pass will get themselves a brand new smoke grenade skin called War Visage Smoke Grenade.

Rank 25:

At rank 25, players who are unable to purchase RP will get a cool outfit called ButterFly Fighter Set for free. The outfit looks amazing and has a red and blue theme. Other rewards include RP badges for the PUBG Mobile M16 Royale Pass.

Rank 30:

RP Rank 30 rewards for PUBG Mobile M16 Elite Royale Pass are a mythic emote called Masked Crusader and an airplane finish called Unknown Destination Finish. With this, players will also receive a 60 UC RP Voucher, which will help them get a 60 UC discount on their next RP purchase.

Rank 35:

The rank 35 reward is a treat for free RP players, who will receive a free SLR weapon skin called Dynamic Beast SLR. Elite Pass purchasers will receive six RP badges for M16.

Rank 40:

Krafton has added one of the best-looking weapon skins for AKM in the M16 Royale Pass. The gun skin is called Color Expansion and has an amazing colorful look. Other rewards include 10 free silver fragments.

Rank 50:

PUBG Mobile's most awaited reward for every season's Royale Pass is the ranked 50 Mythic outfit. The outfit is called Masked Crusader Set, and with this, players will also receive Masked Crusader headgear.

Note: The rewards are based on leaks and are subject to change.

