PUBG Mobile Season 16: Explaining the rank reset system

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale titles across the world. Like other similar games, it includes a tier-ranking system that determines players' credibility and skill set. They can play multiple matches to earn more rank XPs and climb up the tier system in-game.

PUBG Mobile has a rank ladder that goes so: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, Ace, and Conqueror. The rankings are entirely based on a player's overall RP (Ranking Point) score, where they need to participate in increasingly difficult battles and gain enough RP to climb the ladder.

However, after each season, the rank earned will drop down in the next season and reset for every player in PUBG Mobile. Season 16 has already begun, and the tier rankings have also been reset in-game.

This article breaks down all the rank resets in the ongoing season.

The rank reset system in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile

Here is the descriptive list of all the rank resets in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile:

Conqueror and Ace 6* Plus: Players achieving the Conqueror Tier and Ace 6* plus rank tier in Season 15 will have a tier reset to Platinum I.

Ace 1* to 6*: Players between Ace 1* to Ace 6* will have a reset to Platinum II in Season 16.

Crown I: Crown I players will have a rank reset to Platinum III

Crown II and III: Players in this rank will have a rank reset to Platinum IV

Crown IV and V: Rank resets to Platinum V

Diamond I and II: Rank resets to Gold I

Diamond III, IV, and V: Rank resets to Gold II

Platinum I, II, and III: Rank resets to Gold III

Platinum IV, V, and Gold I: Rank resets to Gold IV

Gold II, III, IV, and V: Rank resets to Gold V

Silver I, II, III, IV, and V: No Rank reset. Rank remains the same as it is.

Bronze I, II, III, IV, and V: No Rank reset. Rank remains the same as it is.

Though the tiers reset every season in PUBG Mobile, players earn much more interesting and exciting incentives as rank rewards. Season 16 is no exception and has the following set of prizes for reaching each tier and playing five matches in each of them:

Gold: Season 16 costume set.

Platinum: Season 16 Mask

Diamond: Thompson Gun skin

Crown: Season 16 crown name tag and Epic team effect.

Ace: S16 Ace title, S16 Ace name tag, and Legendary team effect.

Conqueror: S16 Conqueror title, S16 Conqueror name tag, and Mythic team effect.