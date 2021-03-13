PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre. The game offers high-definition graphics and real-life-inspired weapons. It also has a great tier system.

Players can upgrade their tier by playing more classic matches and obtaining top positions in each match.

PUBG Mobile: Season 18 tier rewards

Bronze tier rewards

Season 18 Bronze tier rewards

Bronze is the first tier of the game, and players don't get many exciting rewards for reaching it. Players who reach the Bronze tier in Season 28 of the game will receive 200 silver fragments.

Do Check: PUBG Mobile Season 18 RP 100 outfit

Silver tier rewards

Season 18 Silver tier rewards

Upon reaching the silver tier, players will receive 400 silver fragments as the tier reward in Season 18 of the title.

Advertisement

Gold tier rewards

Image Via LuckyMan YT

The Gold tier will reward players with a cool-looking outfit. Players will need to complete five matches while in the Gold tier to receive the outfit. In addition to the outfit, players will also receive 600 silver fragments as Season 18 Gold tier rewards.

Platinum tier rewards

Image Via LuckyMan YT

Upon reaching the Platinum tier, players will get a matching mask for the Gold tier outfit. Along with the mask, players will also receive 800 silver fragments that can be redeemed to purchase more outfits and weapon skins from the shop section.

Diamond tier rewards

Advertisement

Image Via LuckyMan YT

The Diamond tier reward will be a great addition for players who don't have any DP-28 skins. In Season 18, players will receive a magnificent DP-28 weapon skin and 1000 silver fragments.

Also: Best sensitivity settings for gyro players in PUBG Mobile

Crown tier rewards

Season 18 Crown tier rewards

The tier rewards for Crown tier in the Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will be three rating protection cards. The other rewards include 1300 silver fragments to unlock various outfits and weapon finishes.

Ace tier rewards

Image Via LuckyMan YT

Ace is one of the elite tiers of the game. In season 18, players will get a neon-themed parachute finish for reaching the Ace tier. The other rewards are the Season 18 Ace name tag and title, along with 1600 silver fragments and a legendary team entry effect.

Conqueror tier rewards

Advertisement

Image Via LuckyMan YT

The Conqueror tier is the highest league and the most difficult to reach in the game. In season 18 of PUBG Mobile, players who reach the Conqueror tier will receive 2000 silver fragments, the Season 18 Conqueror title, and a name tag, along with the S18 Conqueror frame.