×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: Soul Mortal's Team Soul's Journey to the PMCO 2019 India Finals

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    13 Jun 2019, 13:38 IST

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO)
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO)

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) Regional Finals in Delhi will be held on 14 June and 15 June. The top 16 teams from across the country have qualified for the live finals at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in Delhi. One of the favorites to win the Rs. 1.2 crore event and go on to represent India at the global championship in Germany is Team Soul.

When the $2.5 million PUBG Mobile Club Open was announced, Team Soul were the favorites to win from India. The team had a dominant performance at the PUBG Mobile India Series in March and it seemed that no Indian squad can stop them.

However, their run at the group and semifinal stages of PMCO India division wasn’t as fruitful. The squad, comprised of Naman “SOULMORTAL”, Yash “SOUL VIPER” Paresh, Harpreet "SOULRONAK" Singh, and Mohammed "SOULOWAIS" Owais couldn’t replicate their earlier performances in the group stage but seemed to have recovered a lot of their lost footing in the semifinals. Part of their failure could be due to the fact that one of their most vital players- Soul Mortal, has to adapt to playing on mobile even though he is a tablet player by default. Tablets have been banned in the PMCO.

In the group stage, the team finished at the 21st position and was close to disqualification. Had they finished five places below, they would have been knocked out in the group stages itself. In the 12 matches that they played, they could not even manage to get one chicken dinner. 

The team is known for its amazing rotations and the high number of kills they pick up along the way. In the group stages, however, they could only manage a meager of 36 kills.

In spite of this huge setback, the team made a comeback in the semifinals. It almost seemed like a whole different team in the semifinals as they secured three chicken dinners and got 90 kills in 16 matches. They were placed #3 when it came to the number of kills and SoulOwais contributed the most to that number with 29 kills.

With this performance, the team placed #4 in the semifinals table with 271 points.

Fans will be hoping that the team remains at the top of their game in the PMCO Regional Finals in Delhi on June 14 and 15. 

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda

Advertisement

Also, read

PUBG News: Prize Pool for PMCO 2019 India Division Announced

PMCO 2019 India: Team Insidious' road to the final

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Players to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 India Finals

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
Advertisement
PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Players to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 India Finals
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO Indian division finals date announced
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Indian Division Semifinals Results are Out; Team Brawlers, Soul Mortal's Team Soul, and TeamInsidious Progress to the Finals
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team Soul not playing up to their fans' expectations
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Prize Pool for PMCO 2019 India Division Announced
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: TEAMIND leads PMCO 2019 Indian Group stage after 8 matches; Team Soul placed at 5th with 113 points - PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Why Soul Mortal's Team SOUL are Favourites to win the PUBG tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Indian Division Finals Dates Announced; List of Qualifying Teams Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile PMCO: North America Group Stage Results Are Out
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 32 Teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Region Qualifiers Revealed Featuring Soul Mortal's Team Soul, Team Hydra & Gods Reign
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us