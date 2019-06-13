PUBG Mobile: Soul Mortal's Team Soul's Journey to the PMCO 2019 India Finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO)

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO) Regional Finals in Delhi will be held on 14 June and 15 June. The top 16 teams from across the country have qualified for the live finals at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in Delhi. One of the favorites to win the Rs. 1.2 crore event and go on to represent India at the global championship in Germany is Team Soul.

When the $2.5 million PUBG Mobile Club Open was announced, Team Soul were the favorites to win from India. The team had a dominant performance at the PUBG Mobile India Series in March and it seemed that no Indian squad can stop them.

However, their run at the group and semifinal stages of PMCO India division wasn’t as fruitful. The squad, comprised of Naman “SOULMORTAL”, Yash “SOUL VIPER” Paresh, Harpreet "SOULRONAK" Singh, and Mohammed "SOULOWAIS" Owais couldn’t replicate their earlier performances in the group stage but seemed to have recovered a lot of their lost footing in the semifinals. Part of their failure could be due to the fact that one of their most vital players- Soul Mortal, has to adapt to playing on mobile even though he is a tablet player by default. Tablets have been banned in the PMCO.

In the group stage, the team finished at the 21st position and was close to disqualification. Had they finished five places below, they would have been knocked out in the group stages itself. In the 12 matches that they played, they could not even manage to get one chicken dinner.

The team is known for its amazing rotations and the high number of kills they pick up along the way. In the group stages, however, they could only manage a meager of 36 kills.

In spite of this huge setback, the team made a comeback in the semifinals. It almost seemed like a whole different team in the semifinals as they secured three chicken dinners and got 90 kills in 16 matches. They were placed #3 when it came to the number of kills and SoulOwais contributed the most to that number with 29 kills.

With this performance, the team placed #4 in the semifinals table with 271 points.

Fans will be hoping that the team remains at the top of their game in the PMCO Regional Finals in Delhi on June 14 and 15.

