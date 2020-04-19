PUBG Mobile: SouL Mortal's YouTube earnings revealed

SouL Mortal is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile streamers, with 4.38 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel

YouTube is not the only source of Mortal's income, as he also earns from sponsors, super chats, etc.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

​ SouL Mortal



Naman Mathur, aka Mortal, is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile streamers not only in India but also in the entire world.

Mortal is the In-Game Leader (IGL) of the SouL team that twice represented India in the PMCO Global Finals. Mortal started his YouTube career in September 2016 by uploading Mini Militia gameplay videos, and later on shifted to PUBG Mobile owing to its increasing popularity. Now, he has around 4.38 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with 579 videos and a total of 444,277,530 views.

Meanwhile, an interesting question arises in the mind of his fans about how much does our favourite YouTuber earns through his YouTube channel. According to Social Blade, Mortal received around 37 Million views on his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. His estimated monthly earnings are about $9.4K - $150.8K, and his estimated yearly earnings are $113.1K - $1.8M.

Statistics of SouL Mortal's YouTube Channel

The money earned from YouTube doesn't depend on the number of views gained, but depends on the number of advertisements on a video, and from which region the ad is being watched. Thus, there is no fixed amount of money earned by SouL Mortal from YouTube.

Apart from this, It is not the only source of his income as there are sponsors, super chats, etc. that pay him for promotions, shout outs, and more.

Recently, Mortal collaborated with 8bit Thug, and other PUBG Mobile players to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic. All the players joined the charity stream on 8bit Thug's YouTube channel for two days, and raised around INR 17 lakhs for the PM Cares Fund.

Mortal has the most number of subscribers under the gaming category in India, after Dynamo Gaming which is run by Aaditya Sawant aka Dynamo.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Expected release date & leaks.