PUBG Mobile squad matches guide (November 2023)

PUBG Mobile offers various match modes; however, getting that coveted Chicken Dinner in squad matches is a goal all players share, regardless of experience level. You must conquer several challenges and trials to gain an advantage over your opponents and win this mode. There are a few strategies you can employ to accomplish your goal more quickly, even though practice will definitely improve your chances of success.

This article explores some tactics to employ in PUBG Mobile squad matches that can help you emerge victorious.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to dominate squad matches in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Communication is key

Effective communication among team members is critical for success in squad matches in PUBG Mobile. To coordinate strategy, exchange opponent locations, and organize your actions, use voice chat or text messages.

Communication that is clear and simple can mean the difference between a Chicken Dinner and an early exit. Within the squad, appoint a shot-caller or leader who can make quick decisions in high-pressure situations.

This aids in the maintenance of a consistent strategy and eliminates confusion during critical engagements. Ensure that everyone on the team understands the game plan, whether determining where to drop, coordinating rotations, or executing a well-timed push. To identify enemy positions, loot, and destinations, use in-game markers.

The ping mechanism in PUBG Mobile is an effective non-verbal communication technique, allowing squad members to communicate without speaking. Whether it's identifying a preferred route or spotting an enemy sniper in the distance, using the ping system improves coordination and reduces misunderstandings.

2) Optimal loadout and equipment management

Prioritize acquiring a well-rounded set of weaponry, armor, and healing supplies to maximize your squad's chances of survival in PUBG Mobile. Focus on looting high-quality guns and accessories early in the game. Your squad will be equipped for a variety of battle scenarios with a combination of assault guns, sniper rifles, and close-quarters weaponry.

Maintain a healthy balance of offensive and defensive equipment in this battle royale game. Carry enough first aid kits, energy drinks, and pain relievers to keep your squad going during engagements and to recover fast afterward.

Distribute resources among squad members to avoid resource shortages in crucial situations. Additionally, keep an eye out for better armor and helmets to help your squad survive.

Use the game's diverse utility tools, such as grenades, smoke grenades, and stun grenades. These objects are useful for flushing foes from cover, providing cover during revives, and causing distractions. Proper inventory management and resource sharing ensure your squad is appropriately prepared for the challenges ahead.

3) Strategic positioning and team coordination

Strategic positioning is essential for dominating squad battles in PUBG Mobile. Choose drop places that provide a nice combination of loot and strategic positioning early on. High-traffic places may offer bigger plunder, but they also raise the likelihood of early encounters.

Keep an eye on the diminishing play zone as the contest proceeds. Position your team wisely to take advantage of cover and terrain while remaining within the safe zone. Avoid grouping together since it exposes your squad to area-of-effect strikes and grenades.

Spread out to cover more land and have a better chance of identifying adversaries. Coordinate your moves and rotations properly to avoid being ambushed by other groups. Make use of natural cover such as hills, trees, and buildings. To enhance your team's efficiency in diverse situations, assign positions within the squad, such as a designated sniper or flanker.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.