PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Fall Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

XERXIA is in the first spot with 145 points after the conclusion of Day 3 of 2023's PMSL Fall. They added 36 points to their name today, August 4. Vietnam’s D’Xavier is second, with 139 points and 84 eliminations. Bigetron Esports has displayed a great improvement in their performances, moving up to the third spot with 122 points after winning two Chicken Dinners on Day 3.

Geek Esports also upped their gameplay today and captured the fourth position with 112 points. Despite playing only 12 matches, BN UNITED came fifth with 115 points. Persija Evos — featuring veteran players like Zuxxy — ranked sixth with 112 points, followed by defending champions Alter Ego. Vampire Esports had no matches to play today and currently sits in the eighth spot with 93 points.

PMSL Fall Day 3 highlights

Match 1 - Sanhok

Super League scoreboard after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Indonesia’s Bigetron displayed their class in the first match, taking an impressive eight-kill Chicken Dinner. BN United grabbed 17 points, with 12 of them coming from eliminations. DBD and MRPX also got off to a nice start, securing 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Erangel

Geek Fam’s strategic move in the last few zones led them to register a Chicken Dinner with nine finishes. Bigetron carried their momentum into this game and achieved 19 points with 14 kills. Persija Evos and Infinity also played impressively, collecting 11 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel

Continuing their winning streak, Geek Fam conquered this third PMSL game with 10 frags. Audry, Sonix, and Mica from their squad got three kills each. Persija and D’Xavier also delivered a fine performance and garnered 10 points each. Bigetron was knocked out early on in this game with one point.

Match 4 - Erangel

BN United put up a scintillating performance throughout this game and achieved a huge 15-kill victory. RRQ made a great comeback and grabbed 12 points. XERXIA, D’Xavier, and Persija Evos acquired eight points each. Geek Fam was unable to add any points to the leaderboard in the PMSL Day 3's fourth match.

Match 5 - Miramar

Bigetron Esports obtained a second Chicken Dinner with nine kills in this game. Geek Fam collected 19 points, which included 13 finishes. BN United maintained their steady pace and secured 12 points. Team Secret, Yoodo, and XERXIA didn't get any points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Alter Ego secured a mammoth 15-kill victory in this game of the PMSL Day 3. D’Xavier and XERXIA claimed 15 and 12 points, respectively. Persija Evos also ended their day on a bright note by grabbing 10 points.