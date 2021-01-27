PUBG Mobile: Top 10 players from PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

The PMGC 2020 Grand Finals just concluded, with Nova XQF winning the title and taking home the massive prize money of $700,000.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 has been intense from the start, and some players have shown extraordinary performances. Here is a list of the ten best players from the PMGC 2020 finals in terms of individual kills.

Here is the final overall rankings from Day 4 Match 29 of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero! #WEONTOP



Congratulations to all the teams that participated & for having put on amazing show! This concludes the end of the #PMGC & a start to a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/FmprHxznRU — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

Top ten kill leaders after the PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

#1 - Nova XQF Order

Order, from the champion team, Nova, topped the individual kills leaderboard with 56 kills and 10709 damage. He plays as an assaulted, and Nova also won the PEL Season 2 and the PEC 2020 last season.

#2 - Four Angry Men Suk

Suk, representing 4 AM, came in second place in the overall kills leaderboard with 54 frags and 11.5k damage. He was awarded the MVP and Gunslinger titles in the PMGC 2020 finals. Suk was also the highest skill leader in the League Stages with 149 frags.

#3 - Zeus Zyoll

From the Wildcard region, Zeus Esports surprised everyone to finish in third place at the PMGC 2020 finals, and their assaulter, Zyoll, did a pretty good job helping the team. With 9.9k damage, the fourth-highest at the PMGC 2020 Grand Finals, Zyoll managed to get 48 kills.

#4 - Nova XQF Paraboy

One of the most famous PUBG Mobile players worldwide, Paraboy secured fourth place with 44 kills and 11.4k damage. He is one of only two players in the tournament with more than 11k damage.

#5 - Alpha 7 Law

A7 Esports' IGL, Law, is in fifth place in this table with 39 kills and 8.5k damage. A7 secured ninth place in the finals, the highest-ranked team from the Americas region.

#6 - Bigetron RA Zuxxy

Zuxxy, the in-game leader for Bigetron RA, is in sixth place with 38 kills and 8.7K damage. He was also in the top 10 kills leaderboard in the League Stages.

#7 - Natus Vincere Oldboy

From Navi, Oldboy is in seventh place in the kills leaderboard with 35 kills and 9.4k damage. Navi secured fourth place in the tournament with 115 kills and 241 points.

#8 - Zeus Godless

Godless replaced Ronin in Zeus Esports, as the latter couldn't make it to Dubai due to visa issues, and he performed beyond expectations. Godless notched 35 frags with more than 8.1k damage and stood eighth in the kills leaderboard.

#9 - Nova XQF Jimmy

The third player from Nova in the list shows why they were crowned the champions. Jimmy took 35 kills with more than 7.9k damage.

#10 - Bigetron RA Ryzen

The second player from BTR in the top ten list, Ryzen plays as an assaulter for the team. He took 34 kills with 8.7k damage. He was awarded the title of Grenade Master at the PMGC 2020 Finals. He was also on the list of top fraggers at both the PMWL 2020 East and PMGC 2020 League Stages.

