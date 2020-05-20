PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Hot drop locations in Erangel to get more kills

Top 5 Hot drop Locations In Erangel

PUBG Mobile features four maps, with Erangel being the favourite of many players. There are many great places on this map where players love to land. In this article, we discuss about the top 5 hot drop locations in Erangel where one can get more kills.

Top 5 Hot drop locations in PUBG Erangel Map:

#1 Sosnovka Military Base

Sosnoka Military Base in PUBG Erangel map

One of the best hot drops in PUBG Mobile is Sosnoka Military Base. Whenever the plane path goes above this place, there are chances of getting 4-5 squads landing here.

The most favourite area of players in Military Base is the group of three C-buildings. A squad can get good decent loot from these buildings and easily wipe out enemy teams.

#2 Novorepnoye:

Novorepnoye in PUBG Erangel map

The second most favourite hot-drop of PUBG Mobile players is Novorepnoye containers. There are chances of getting almost 6-7 squads if the plane path starts from here.

Gunfights and action happening in these containers are worth watching. But, there is a high risk of players not getting a gun at this place and getting killed early.

#3 Pochinki:

Pochinski Hot drop location in PUBG Erangel map

Pochinki is another great hot-drop location in the Erangel map in PUBG where players can get a decent number of kills. Due to the good loot percentage in Pochinki, many squads prefer to land here.

With a smart strategy and usage of utilities, you can easily wipe out any enemy squad in a short time. This place has a lot of good covers to take advantage of TPP and hence it appears in third place in our list of top 5 hot drop locations in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Georgopol:

Georgopol hot drop location in PUBG Erangel map

At fourth place in our list of top 5 hot drop locations in PUBG Erangel map is Gergopol. It is a great place to get a lot of kills very easily.

However, due to low loot percentage, players don't prefer landing here. Still, 3-4 squads land here to get some good easy kills and get a gun or two for themselves.

#5 Rozhok:

The last hot-drop in the list of top 5 hot drops in PUBG Erangel map is Rozhok. It is a place where one can get easy guns and armour for oneself and for one's squad.

There is a high probability of getting up to 3-4 squads landing here. Thus it is a good place to gather a decent number of kills and increase your k/d very easily.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.