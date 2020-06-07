PUBG Mobile: Top 5 hot drop locations in Miramar after update

Top 5 hot-drop locations in Miramar in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

Get a great start to every match in Miramar by dropping at one of these top locations.

Anurag Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

PUBG Mobile is quite popular for having diverse maps and modes. After the latest update of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0, newer stuff was added to the game. This update had the biggest change for Miramar map. Miramar was updated with better graphics and some cool new changes to the map. This update made the players play Miramar once again and many players already love it. The likings of the map have been soaring the sky already.

As the Miramar map has come to life again, here are some places where the players love to land and take initial fights. This article will give you an idea of the top 5 Hot-drop locations in Miramar, so the players can choose their drop locations accordingly.

Miramar is the biggest map in the game and has a lot of compounds with fairly less loot compared to Sanhok. Being the largest map in the game, only places inside the range of 1700 meters are reachable. To reach the places over 1700 meters, the players have to take vehicles that have an increased spawn rate after the new update.

Below are PUBG Mobile's top 5 hot-drop locations in Miramar:

#1 Hacienda del patron

Hacienda del patron

Hacienda del patron is one of the hottest drop locations in PUBG Mobile. The loot here is ample for 3 squads. PUBG Mobile developers added a golden Mirado in the game which only spawns in the garage of hacienda del patron. This made Hacienda more attractive to the players. Hacienda del patron has been one of the favorite places for people who want Sanhok-type close range fights at the start of the game and get high kill action-packed game.

Finding players here is not that hard. However, finding a vehicle here can get pretty tough as this place only has a golden Mirado and no roads connect to this place. Rotation from this place is a hard nut to crack, you always have to keep an eye on the zone and find a vehicle as soon as possible.

#2 Los Leones

Advertisement

Los Leones

Los Leones is the biggest town in Miramar. The vast size of Los Leones offers up a lot of space to loot. Landing here and looting the bigger buildings will give you enough firepower to fight your enemies.

However, getting out of Los Leones is pretty tricky as a lot of players tend to land here. The city is so big that the players at the ends wouldn't even know if other players have landed till there. They hear gunshots only if in close proximity. The only drawback of landing in Los Leones is that the houses take a lot of time to loot due to their size.

Vehicles here should not be hard to find because many vehicles are spawned inside Los Leones. Rotation from Los Leones is not hard but keeping an eye on the zone is important. This is because the fights here can get pretty lengthy.

#3 El Pozo

El Pozo

El Pozo can be a risky place if the plane's trajectory favors this Hot-drop. This is the second-largest city on the map of Miramar. The boxing ring is the favorite place for players to land. There is at least one squad landing at the boxing ring or coming to loot the boxing ring. This is the place to watch out for good loot and players as well.

Rotation in El Pozo is very easy so one needs to keep an eye on all the players that land in El Pozo. Staying in cover and holding compounds are the things you should be doing. Waiting on the other team to make a mistake can prove to be a bonus for you.

There are more than enough vehicles spawned here to almost guarantee you one, if needed. While its location isn’t the most central, it’s quite rare that the circle will push you to leave early.

#4 Water Treatment

Water Treatment (PUBG lite picture).

Water Treatment might seem to be an awful place to land but has a very high amount of loot. Water Treatment is a great location to end up near the first circle, if not in it. There is not much solid cover in Water treatment and a player can be easily spotted by the one who is on a rotate.

The two main buildings carry a solid loot. Players want to land here as quickly as possible. There are some vehicles spawned near Water Treatment, and rotation should not be a big deal for a squad or two.

#5 Pecado

Pecado

Pecado is located at the center of the map and is quite reachable. The boxing ring and the casino are the major attractions for players. People landing here tend to target these buildings due to loot as well as the accessibility to the town from these buildings.

Pecado has 2 or 3 squads landing here which makes leaving Pecado very hard for a squad without taking fights or with no casualties.

Cars for rotations are available in Pecado and are easily accessible.

Miramar is the biggest map in the game and long-range fights are the base of this map. Hence, having a good sniper in your squad is a must. Players must always be ready for long-range sprays and long-range snipes. This map has a lot of open space so taking two cars and making cover using cars will be seen by many teams. The map lacks covers but has a good amount of ridges. Holding a ridge or a building will be a crucial part of play in Miramar.

These were the top 5 locations in the map of Miramar where the players are expected to land on the map of Miramar.

Also refer:- Top 5 hot drop locations in sanhok in season 13.