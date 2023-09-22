PUBG Mobile Tournament of Wonder: All rewards, how to join, and more

Following the grand success of the 2.7 version in PUBG Mobile, the 2.8 update was released on September 7. Since then, millions of mobile gamers across the globe flocked to their favorite title to experience the Battle Royale mode as well as the World of Wonder (WOW) mode. While the former requires gamers to focus intensely on the game, the latter brings out their creative side.

To provide the WOW mode gamers a better experience, Krafton Inc. and Level Infinite have introduced the new Tournament of Wonder, making the entire gaming community go frenzied.

Everything PUBG Mobile players need to know about the new Tournament of Wonder

Celebrating the success of the World of Wonder mode in PUBG Mobile, the Tournament of Wonder is now live in the game and will be available until September 27 (UTC+0). Players across the world can submit their WOW mode creations to get a chance to grab a part of the $50,000 cash prize pool and other items.

Here's a look at the cash prize pool distribution for the Tournament of Wonder in the ongoing 2.8 update:

Rank 1 - 10: $1,000 per winner. Total winnings - $10,000.

Players who miss out on getting ranked in the top 200 are entitled to receive Classic Crate coupons for free. Here's an overview of the distribution of the coupons in the game:

Rank 201 - 500: 5 Classic Crate Coupons per winner. Total winnings - 1500 Classic Crate Coupons.

With so much at stake, gamers will be trying to bring out the best of their creative imaginations and build World of Wonder maps that will permanently be a part of their favorite game.

How to join the Tournament of Wonder Contest in PUBG Mobile

Gamers across the world can follow a few simple steps to join the Tournament of Wonder.

Here's how they can join the tournament:

Step 1: Log in to the game. Step 2: Head over to the in-game event center. Step 3: Select the Tournament of Wonder. Step 4: Fill in the following details: IGN, ID, and WOW Creation Tag.

Since the World of Wonder Anniversary Jam (hosted five months ago), which showcased multiple popular PUBG Mobile YouTubers and streamers take part in WOW mode matches, the developers will be hoping that the Tournament of Wonder will be a massive success.