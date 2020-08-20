PUBG Mobile: TSM-Ent Jonathan vs BTR Luxxy/Zuxxy, who won the 1v1 TDM match?

PUBG Mobile often conducts official tournaments that give the perfect opportunity to some exemplary mobile gamers to come forward and showcase their gaming skills. Some of them have garnered a considerable fan following over the years, all due to their regular streams and gameplay videos.

Jonathan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent professional PUBG Mobile players from India. Similarly, BTR Luxxy and BTR Zuxxy are also immensely talented and famous professional players. They represent Bigetron RA and recently finished first at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Zero.

Around two days ago, Jonathan battled it out against BTR Luxxy and BTR Zuxxy in a 1v1 TDM match. Before the TDM, they played three classic games, the first two on Erangel and the last one on Miramar. They notched Chicken Dinners in two of the games.

In this article, we discuss the outcome of the TDM match that happened between Jonathan and the duo.

Jonathan vs BTR Luxxy and BTR Zuxxy in 1v1 TDM in PUBG Mobile

The match was way different from a traditional TDM game. Each of the players took turns and fought 1v1 close-range duels against Jonathan.

Jonathan won 10 points in a row and played the first seven duels with the aim assist on. However, he switched it off after the 7th point.

Interestingly, Jonathan dominated Zuxxy in the duels as he won all the 11 times. At the same time, Luxxy won 4 out of the 11 contests against Jonathan. AuraJaydenn also faced Jonathan 6 times and managed to win twice.

After the end of the first match, Jonathan took on AuraSteVe in a 1v1 TDM match, where he lost by 11-14.

You can watch the match in the video given below.

(Start at 2 hours 33 minutes)

Note: This article doesn't compare the players in any manner, and only throws light on the outcome of the match between the heavyweights.