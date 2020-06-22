PUBG Mobile: Types of grips in the game

While the basic use of grips in PUBG Mobile is to reduce the recoil, there are other ways in which they help players.

In this article, we will look at the different types of grips in PUBG Mobile.

Players are constantly trying to improve their skills in PUBG Mobile

As PUBG Mobile continues to take the world by storm, players across the globe are consistently evolving and enhancing their skills to take their game to a higher level. They make an effort to learn about game mechanics and regularly attempt to improve their shooting ability.

There are a plethora of weapons and attachments in PUBG Mobile that significantly impact your performance in the game. One of these game-changing attachments is what we know as grips.

Grips can be equipped on different guns to drastically improve your accuracy. A lot of average guns can turn into deadly weapons when used with the right grip. While the basic function of grips is to reduce the recoil or kick after a gun shoots a round of bullets, there are many other ways in which they can help players.

In this article, we take a look at the different types of grips in PUBG Mobile and how each one is useful for a specific type of gun:

Types of grips in PUBG Mobile

#1 Half grip

The Half-Grip in PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Zillion Gamer)

This is one of the most versatile grips in PUBG Mobile and can be used with a large variety of ARs, DMRs and SMGs. The grip decreases both horizontal and vertical recoil as well as the gun recovery time between each shot. The overall advantages that the half grip provides can prove especially useful in short to mid-range combats.

The only drawback of the half grip is that it reduces gun stability by a whopping 20%, which means it should predominantly be used with stable weapons.

#2 Thumb grip

The Thumb Grip in PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Zillion Gamer)

The thumb grip offers a 20% reduction on the recoil pattern scale and while it decreases the vertical and horizontal recoil some extent, it does not do it as well as other grips.

Its best use is arguably its ability to reduce the time taken to open the scope. It boasts a 30% ADS speed boost and makes weapons slightly more stable. These features make the thumb grip particularly useful for snipers or other guns with tactical X2, X4 or X6 scopes.

While the thumb grip does not have the best features in any of the more-important statistics, the overall versatility of the grip makes it useful for a wide variety of guns.

#3 Vertical grip

The Vertical Grip in PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Zillion Gamer)

The vertical grip, for obvious reasons, is best suited for guns with a high vertical kick but minimal horizontal recoil. This would include most ARs such as the Beryl M761 as well as SMGs such as the Tommy Gun.

While the vertical grip offers little in the way of horizontal recoil, its vertical recoil reduction along with the increased weapon stability makes it useful for specific guns.

#4 Angled grip

The Angled Foregrip in PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Zillion Gamer)

The angled grip reduces horizontal recoil by 15% but increases the horizontal sway and the animation kick on the gun. This results in reduced weapon stability, which makes the grip more suitable for guns with high horizontal recoil, such as the Scar-L, M416 and the AUG A3.

Needless to say, the angled grip is not one of the most popular grips available in the game because of the reduction in weapon stability.

#5 Light grip

The Light Grip in PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Zillion Gamer)

The light grip is very useful with snipers that have a high animation kick. It does not directly affect the recoil of the gun, but greatly enhances the weapon stability by reducing the weapon sway and recoil animation. The light grip is, therefore, useful for single-shot weapons such as the DMR SKS and the AR G36C.

In conclusion, different grips are useful for specific types of weapons, and understanding the benefits of each one will give you a distinct advantage over other players.