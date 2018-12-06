PUBG Mobile News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.10.0 launched for beta version

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 06 Dec 2018, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile latest update 0.10.0 was launched a few hours ago. The new update is available in its beta version of PlayerUnknown's Battleground and can be downloaded right now. The new additions/changes in the latest update includes:-

MK-Mutant assault rifle.

New Chat System.

Enhanced Control Settings.

Laser sight attachment.

New chat options in the quick command menu.

New Skins and items.

The new update of PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile will also include minor bug fixes. The exact date for the update to arrive for the base game was not yet revealed, although as we know from the pattern of updates arrived before.The release of Update version 010.0 for PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile will be last week of December or first week of January.

Also Read: PUBG News: Snow map "Vikendi" coming to PUBG Mobile, Mobile version of it revealed

Other updates on PlayerUnknown's Battleground

Vikendi

A new minimap of snow map Vikendi was leaked on Reddit which shows the possibility of the new snow map to be released for the mobile version in the near future. The PlayStation release of PlayerUnknown's Battleground will include a free skin item for all PlayStation users. The in-game skin is for parachute and is named as"Pixel Art Parachute".Also at this year's Google Play Awards, PUBG reinforced its popularity by securing three major awards:

- Best Game of 2018

- Most Competitive Title

- Fan Favorite Game

Advertisement

PUBG is also nominated in the game awards, so don't forget to check out the games awards 2018 which will be starting from today, December 6. The event will be available for everyone to Watch live in 4k on Youtube at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT / 1:30 AM GMT (Friday) / 12:30 PM ET (Friday)

Recently, PUBG Mobile surpassed its rival Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile in microtransaction revenue, as revealed in a recent report of Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence data. Micro-transaction revenue for PUBG Mobile rose up by 2.7 times last week in comparison to the previous seven days.

The end result was a revenue boost from $4.5 million to $12 million. Not only in terms of earning, but PUBG has also planned a lot of new content which will be made available to the players this month. This week, they announced a crossover with Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake. The reveal was made at the final of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. Players can expect to get new Resident Evil 2 themed items and skins going forward.

Apart from that, PUBG will be launching its snow map "Vikendi" (Dihor Otok) before the 31st of December. Also, the PS4 release of PUBG will be on 7 December 2018.We will update you all if any new more news arrives on that front; until then, check out some important PUBG updates:

- PUBG Update: PUBG Patch 24 includes Snow Map, Canted Red Dot Sight, New rank system and more.

- PUBG News: PUBG Collaboration with Resident Evil 2 Remake Revealed.

- PUBG Update: PUBG Snow Map "Vikendi's" New Video Leaked, Reveals a Detailed Look of the Map.

Get all the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Advertisement