PUBG Mobile Update 0.14.0 : New Zombie Infection Mode
There's been a lot of hype around PUBG Mobile these days. Players from all over the world are getting addicted to this game quickly. Moreover, due to its new updates rolling out every month, it has gained a lot of respect in the gaming world. This game has also boosted up a lot of content creators over YouTube. This game has also topped the list of Top Free Games on Google Play Store
Let's get ahead to our main topic
New Infection Zombie Mode
The Beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 got this mode a few weeks ago for testing. In this mode, players can turn themselves into zombies to kill other players. The same mode is being planned to be rolled out with the final 0.14.0 update. As its name suggests, in this mode infected players will try to kill the actual players of the game. Players will be divided into two teams randomly. One team will be of zombies and the other team will be of normal players who will try to defend themselves from the zombies. Zombies will have a special ability to infect the defending players and turn them into zombies, where zombies can be easily revived after getting killed by defenders. Players from all over the world are eagerly waiting for this upcoming update. Hope this update will be worth the wait.
Following features will also accompany the update:-
- New Theme named TREASURES OF THE SEVEN SEAS
- Redesigned Mode Selection User Interface
- Recreated Daily Missions Category (You will see fewer missions on the mission screen)
- New Companions (Maybe a Dog)
- New Skins for backpack and guns
- New Clothing items
- Bug Fixes and other improvements
These changes will definitely attract more players.
Although PUBG Mobile has not announced the actual releasing date of this 0.14.0 update. But they officially revealed some information about the new update over their official Twitter account.
Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.
Also, read
PUBG News: Release Date of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Revealed
Ultimate Guide on How To Register for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019?
"SouL Owais will be the IGL, I will be the filter and SouL Ronak and SouL Viper will be suggestion guys" sc0ut after Joining Team SouL