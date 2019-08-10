PUBG Mobile Update 0.14.0 : New Zombie Infection Mode

There's been a lot of hype around PUBG Mobile these days. Players from all over the world are getting addicted to this game quickly. Moreover, due to its new updates rolling out every month, it has gained a lot of respect in the gaming world. This game has also boosted up a lot of content creators over YouTube. This game has also topped the list of Top Free Games on Google Play Store

New Infection Zombie Mode

The Beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 got this mode a few weeks ago for testing. In this mode, players can turn themselves into zombies to kill other players. The same mode is being planned to be rolled out with the final 0.14.0 update. As its name suggests, in this mode infected players will try to kill the actual players of the game. Players will be divided into two teams randomly. One team will be of zombies and the other team will be of normal players who will try to defend themselves from the zombies. Zombies will have a special ability to infect the defending players and turn them into zombies, where zombies can be easily revived after getting killed by defenders. Players from all over the world are eagerly waiting for this upcoming update. Hope this update will be worth the wait.

Following features will also accompany the update:-

New Theme named TREASURES OF THE SEVEN SEAS

Redesigned Mode Selection User Interface

Recreated Daily Missions Category (You will see fewer missions on the mission screen)

New Companions (Maybe a Dog)

New Skins for backpack and guns

New Clothing items

Bug Fixes and other improvements

These changes will definitely attract more players.

We've got all sorts of new features and content coming in Game Update 0.14.0 including a brand new Zombie Mode. Are you ready to brave dangers and hunt for treasure? pic.twitter.com/s6DUSctoy7 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 8, 2019

Although PUBG Mobile has not announced the actual releasing date of this 0.14.0 update. But they officially revealed some information about the new update over their official Twitter account.

