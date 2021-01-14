PUBG Mobile has cemented its position as one of the top titles on the mobile platform. Since its release, the game has seen gradual growth and had a tremendous role in setting the bar and pushing mobile gaming boundaries.

The game has several region-specific localized versions that are published by several companies. This article details those companies that publish different versions of PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update: APK download link for worldwide Android users.

List of PUBG Mobile versions published by different companies in January 2021

#1 Krafton Inc – PUBG Mobile Korea and Japan

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile KRJP is one of the most famous regional variants of the renowned battle royale title. The game is published by Krafton Inc and is available in the Google Play Store and App Store of Korea and Japan.

Many users even consider this to be the best alternative to the global version of the game. This game features a unique in-game currency – Donkatsu Medal - used to purchase crates.

Also, the version features several unique events that offer numerous rewards to the players.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.2 Runic Power update: TapTap download guide for worldwide users

#2 HotCool Games – PUBG Mobile Taiwan

(Image via Google Play Store)

HotCool Games have published the Taiwanese version of PUBG Mobile. It is a professional mobile game company that also provides cloud community services. This game is optimized to cater to the likes of Taiwanese users. This version has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4.0/5 on the Google Play Store.

#3 VNG Game Publishing – PUBG Mobile Vietnam

(Image via Google Play Store)

VNG Game Publishing publishes PUBG Mobile VN in Vietnam. It is among the most prominent game publishers in the Vietnamese market. Like the Taiwanese version, the developers of this game have modified the UI, the language, and the region's users' title.

Advertisement

The game is quite popular, with over 10 million downloads from the Google Play Store. The game is rated 4.2 on the same.

#4 Tencent Games – PUBG Mobile Global Version and Game for Peace

(Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

Tencent Games publish the global version of PUBG Mobile. It is undoubtedly among the most played titles on the mobile platform. It placed second on the list of most downloaded games in 2020.

Image via Game for Peace

Apart from the global version, Tencent Games also publishes Game for Peace. Due to a freeze in official approval, PUBG Mobile couldn’t be approved in China. That means the game could only be offered for testing. In May 2019, Tencent Games announced that it is releasing the game with a new name that meets the Chinese regulators' demands.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update.