PUBG Mobile vertical recoil guide (2024)

In PUBG Mobile, controlling vertical recoil is important for improving accuracy and overall performance. In this battle royale game, you quickly gain an advantage over your opponents by managing unintended gun movement. However, recoil control in the popular battle royale game requires a lot of commitment, perseverance, and skill.

This article offers comprehensive guidance on learning how to adjust the vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Best ways to master vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Understanding vertical recoil patterns

When you shoot continuously, the crosshair on your weapon will rise, a phenomenon known as vertical recoil. You must become familiar with the distinct recoil pattern of each weapon in PUBG Mobile. Practice controlling the upward movement of your crosshair to lessen vertical recoil.

In training mode or low-pressure matches, spend time remembering the recoil pattern of your favorite guns. Most have a regular vertical ascension, and understanding how to reverse this movement will improve your accuracy and overall efficacy.

2) Recoil control techniques in PUBG Mobile

Once you've discovered your weapon's vertical recoil pattern, it's critical to implement effective control methods. Here are some pointers to assist you in dealing with it in PUBG Mobile:

Short burst: Instead of continuously pulling the trigger, practice firing in short bursts. This method helps to reset the recoil and allows you to maintain better control over your weapon's vertical kick. Experiment with different burst lengths to find the ideal combination of fire rate and recoil reduction.

Vertical drag control: When firing, try to pull your aim slightly downward to counteract the upward recoil. To keep your crosshair on target, make minor adjustments. It requires practice and muscle memory to perfect, but once mastered, it is a superb means of controlling vertical recoil.

Attachments: Attachments can help in recoil control. Vertical foregrips and compensators are particularly good at reducing vertical recoil. Experiment with different attachment combinations to find the best setup for your playstyle and chosen weaponry.

3) Sensitivity settings and practice

For precise control over your aim and recoil, fine-tune your sensitivity settings. Set your vertical sensitivity to a level that allows you to make micro-adjustments comfortably. Additionally, practice recoil control in training mode or custom matches frequently. Muscle memory is key for mastering recoil, therefore regular practice is required.

Sensitivity settings: Play around with different sensitivity levels to determine what works best. Lower sensitivity enables more precise recoil management, while a higher value enables faster adjustments. Find the optimal combination of playstyle and comfort.

Analyzing performance: After each practice session or match, evaluate your performance. Determine where you suffered with recoil control and focus on improving those specific features. Learning from your failures and fine-tuning your technique will lead to more consistent and precise shooting over time.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile. Those in the region could try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian version of the popular mobile game.