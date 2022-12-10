Best PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings for more headshots

PUBG Mobile has been a part of the global gaming market for the last four years. Over the years, the battle royale title's popularity has grown over time as many players join in on a regular basis.

While classic match lovers join in to experience new modes, the ongoing PMGC 2022 has lured Esports lovers to the game. This has led to enhanced difficulty in match lobbies. Hence, it becomes important for new players to learn about the different sensitivity settings which will help them have a better aim. This will help them hit more headshots, securing more kills in the process.

Tweaking different sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile to hit more headshots

1) Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity can be found in the on-screen sensitivity section. The perfect camera sensitivity settings enable users to rotate the in-game eye button in their layout to have a 360-degree view of their surroundings.

Here is a guide on finding the ideal camera sensitivity settings:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS sensitivity

The best Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity settings enable players to have better control over gun recoil while spraying. ADS Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile works similar to other BR games.

Here is how PUBG Mobile users can set up the various values of ADS Sensitivity to hit more headshots:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Nowadays, almost every smartphone comes with an in-built gyroscope. This sensor helps players shift their aim from one particular target to another without hassle, just by tilting their phone in the desired direction.

Here is a look at how PUBG Mobile users can tweak the Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 280-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Ideal graphics settings PUBG Mobile players can set for better gaming experience

Graphics settings play a significant role in any battle royale game. Players who have set the ideal graphics settings can easily spot enemies and quickly knock them down. Furthermore, setting ideal graphics settings can considerably help reduce lag from the gameplay.

Here is an overview of the graphics settings that can help in achieving a better gaming experience:

Graphics: So Smooth (for low-end phones), Smooth

Frame Rate: High

Style: Colorful

Anti-Aliasing: Close

Colorblind Mode: Normal

Brightness: 150%

Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable

Once they find the best graphics as well as sensitivity settings, users will see improvements in their kill count and survival time in both classic and custom Esports matches.

Note: This article reflects the author's views only. However, readers from India must remember that PUBG Mobile is banned in the country since September 2020. Hence, they should stay away from playing the action game.

