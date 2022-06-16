Best BGMI four finger claw layout for beginners (June 2022)

The game's massive esports scene in the country has resulted in a considerable surge in the number of players joining BGMI every day. The battle royale title has marked its place among the most popular games available in the Indian gaming market.

New players looking to play the game at a professional level must customize their control layout based on the ones used by professionals. Apart from practicing regularly, customizing the control layout to allow for the use of a Four Finger claw can really help beginners.

What is the best control layout that beginners can use to improve their gameplay in BGMI?

Battlegrounds Mobile India users with fast fingers generally have quick reflexes. They can replicate the gameplay of players that use a keyboard/mouse or controller, and this can give them a serious advantage in matches.

However, beginners must learn how to set up and customize a control layout that facilitates this kind of gameplay. First, they should get acquainted with using the Four Finger Claw layout. Such layouts require gamers to use the thumbs and index fingers of both hands to expand their control potential.

Once they are acquainted with the claw setup, players must group different buttons in a certain way for the Four Finger control layout to function effectively.

BGMI players can find the control layout in the 'Customize Buttons' tab present in the game's 'Settings' section.

Customized Four Finger control for Battlegrounds Mobile India players (Image via Krafton)

Here's a guide on how they can customize their control layout to perform better:

Top Left Side: Firing button for sprays and tap-fire shots.

Firing button for sprays and tap-fire shots. Bottom Left Side: Movement stick and sprint button on top for better movement. The bag button has been kept here to keep it from accidentally triggering during fights.

Movement stick and sprint button on top for better movement. The bag button has been kept here to keep it from accidentally triggering during fights. Top Right Side: A cluster of buttons including the scope, location pointer, mini-map, volume keys, loot crate drop-down, quick scope switch, TPP/ FPP switch, and sideways peek.

A cluster of buttons including the scope, location pointer, mini-map, volume keys, loot crate drop-down, quick scope switch, TPP/ FPP switch, and sideways peek. Bottom Right Side: Several buttons like reload, crouch, jump, prone, door open, and side scope are kept here.

Several buttons like reload, crouch, jump, prone, door open, and side scope are kept here. Center: The eye button has been kept in the center (exactly on top of the crosshair) for better aim.

Furthermore, to avoid confusion, new users should know that the position of the revive, grenade, and utility buttons have not changed. Based on their gameplay, they must also choose the base firing layout variant from one of the three available in the game.

Other BGMI settings that beginners can tweak for improved gameplay

Following in the footsteps of the global variant PUBG Mobile, Krafton's BGMI has also incorporated different settings that beginners need to know about to improve their gaming experience. Customizing these basic settings in the game can help them emerge victorious in classic mode matches.

Here's a look at the various basic settings that users can change to observe an improvement in their gameplay.

Display Left-Side Fire Button: Always ON

Bolt Action Rifle and Crossbow Firing Mode: Tap

Shotgun Firing Mode: Tap

Scope Mode: Hold

Camera Rotation While ADS: Enable

Quick Scope Switch: Enable

Canted Sight Button: Tap to Switch

Focal Length Adjustment: Tap

Peek: Enable

Lean Mode: Hold

Peek and Open Scope: Enable

Camera Rotation While Leaning: Enable

Note: The layout and settings mentioned above are intended to serve as a guide. Players can customize their HUD and settings according to their preference, using these numbers as a general estimate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far