Best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) settings for 6 GB RAM Android devices

BGMI is played by millions of players daily, while many more join every day, making the title one of the most famous battle Royale games in the Indian gaming market.

The game offers its players various in-game settings that will help them perform better in classics and custom matches. Since 6 GB RAM Android users can play in better settings than low-end device users, they must know how to tweak and adjust the settings according to their device.

What are the various settings that need to be tweaked in BGMI for better gameplay?

Several options are available in the Settings tab in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, only a few settings need to be considered to perform better. Here's a look at the Controls and Graphics settings in the 1.9 update.

Basic Controls

Display Left-Side Fire Button: Always ON

Bolt Action Rifle and Crossbow Firing Mode: Tap

Shotgun Firing Mode: Tap

Scope Mode: Hold

Camera Rotation While ADS: Enable

Quick Scope Switch: Enable

Canted Sight Button: Tap to Switch

Focal Length Adjustment: Tap

Peek: Enable

Lean Mode: Hold

Peek and Open Scope: Enable

Camera Rotation While Leaning: Enable

Advanced Controls

Universal Mark: Enable

Headshot Sound Effects: Enable

Jump/ Climb: Disable

Merging Crouching and Laying Prone: Disable

Quick Throw: Enable

Throwables Quick Wheel: Switch

Auto Jump: Disable

Tap the screen to mark the location: Enable

Throw Consumables: Enable

Transparent UI Mode: Disable

Slide (Arena): Enable

FPP Swap: Disable

Dynamic Holding: Disable

3rd Person Perspective Camera View: 81

1st Person Perspective Camera View: 90

Sprint Sensitivity: 50%

Aim Assist: Enable

Main Screen Audio Markers: Enable

Auto-Mark Hit Location: Enable

Healing Prompt: Disable

Blocked Sight Warning: Enable

Default Parachute view: Enable

Graphics

Graphics: Smooth

Frame Rate: Ultra

Style: Colorful or Soft

Anti-Aliasing: 2x

Colorblind Mode: Normal

Brightness: 150%

Auto-Adjust Graphics: Enable

What are the sensitivity settings that BGMI players can use on 6 GB RAM Android devices?

Sensitivity Settings play a massive role in improving gameplay considerably. BGMI players can use the following Sensitivity Settings for better results.

Camera Sensitivity

Ideal Camera Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

ADS Sensitivity

Best ADS sensitivity for 6GB RAM Android players (Image via Krafton)

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

Gyroscope Settings

Adjusting Gyroscope Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

