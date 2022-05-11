×
Best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) settings for 6 GB RAM Android devices

Choosing the best settings for 6GB RAM Android players (Image via Sportskeeda)
Samarjit Paul
Modified May 11, 2022 11:54 AM IST
BGMI is played by millions of players daily, while many more join every day, making the title one of the most famous battle Royale games in the Indian gaming market.

The game offers its players various in-game settings that will help them perform better in classics and custom matches. Since 6 GB RAM Android users can play in better settings than low-end device users, they must know how to tweak and adjust the settings according to their device.

What are the various settings that need to be tweaked in BGMI for better gameplay?

Several options are available in the Settings tab in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, only a few settings need to be considered to perform better. Here's a look at the Controls and Graphics settings in the 1.9 update.

Basic Controls

  • Display Left-Side Fire Button: Always ON
  • Bolt Action Rifle and Crossbow Firing Mode: Tap
  • Shotgun Firing Mode: Tap
  • Scope Mode: Hold
  • Camera Rotation While ADS: Enable
  • Quick Scope Switch: Enable
  • Canted Sight Button: Tap to Switch
  • Focal Length Adjustment: Tap
  • Peek: Enable
  • Lean Mode: Hold
  • Peek and Open Scope: Enable
  • Camera Rotation While Leaning: Enable

Advanced Controls

  • Universal Mark: Enable
  • Headshot Sound Effects: Enable
  • Jump/ Climb: Disable
  • Merging Crouching and Laying Prone: Disable
  • Quick Throw: Enable
  • Throwables Quick Wheel: Switch
  • Auto Jump: Disable
  • Tap the screen to mark the location: Enable
  • Throw Consumables: Enable
  • Transparent UI Mode: Disable
  • Slide (Arena): Enable
  • FPP Swap: Disable
  • Dynamic Holding: Disable
  • 3rd Person Perspective Camera View: 81
  • 1st Person Perspective Camera View: 90
  • Sprint Sensitivity: 50%
  • Aim Assist: Enable
  • Main Screen Audio Markers: Enable
  • Auto-Mark Hit Location: Enable
  • Healing Prompt: Disable
  • Blocked Sight Warning: Enable
  • Default Parachute view: Enable

Graphics

  • Graphics: Smooth
  • Frame Rate: Ultra
  • Style: Colorful or Soft
  • Anti-Aliasing: 2x
  • Colorblind Mode: Normal
  • Brightness: 150%
  • Auto-Adjust Graphics: Enable

What are the sensitivity settings that BGMI players can use on 6 GB RAM Android devices?

Sensitivity Settings play a massive role in improving gameplay considerably. BGMI players can use the following Sensitivity Settings for better results.

Camera Sensitivity

Ideal Camera Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)
  • 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
  • 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
  • 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
  • 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
  • 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
  • 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
  • 8x Scope: 16-22 percent

ADS Sensitivity

Best ADS sensitivity for 6GB RAM Android players (Image via Krafton)
  • 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
  • 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
  • 2x Scope: 3 percent
  • 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
  • 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
  • 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
  • 8x Scope: 24-28 percent

Gyroscope Settings

Adjusting Gyroscope Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)
  • 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
  • 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
  • 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
  • 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
  • 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
  • 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
  • 8x Scope: 84-88 percent
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen

