PUBG Mobile VN 2.8 APK download link

PUBG Mobile VN is a region-specific version of the popular battle royale title. It receives frequent updates, with its latest 2.8 patch dropping just a few days ago. The Zombie-themed mode serves as its main highlight, while a KFC collaboration is set to arrive next month. This iteration of the game is only available in Vietnam, and like with the global version, you can use the APK file on its official website to download it.

This article provides the latest download link for the game and a complete installation guide.

PUBG Mobile VN 2.8 APK download and installation guide

You can follow these instructions to download PUBG Mobile VN 2.8 on your device:

Step 1: Visit the official website to find the official APK file.

Official website to download PUBG Mobile VN 2.8 APK file: Click here

Press the button labeled with the Android icon (Image via VNG Games)

Step 2: Press the button with the Android symbol to start the download. You will receive the latest PUBG Mobile VN 2.8 APK file.

The 2.8 APK has a download size of 788 MB. It is important that you check whether adequate storage space is available on your device before the download to ensure a smooth and successful installation.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, browse through your phone’s storage and complete the installation. You need to toggle Install from Unknown Source whenever prompted.

Select the preferred resource pack (Image via VNG Games)

Step 4: Open the 2.8 version of the game and provide the required permissions. Now, download the required resource pack. You have two options:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 621 MB

HD Resource Pack – 1105.7 MB

Step 5: You can now sign in to your in-game account and experience the new features of the 2.8 version.

If a parsing error occurs during the installation, you can attempt a clean reinstallation. If the problem is not solved, the only option is to download the file again and follow all the steps mentioned above.

PUBG Mobile VN 2.8 features

Besides the KFC collaboration gameplay, some of the most interesting features that you will find in the 2.8 version of the game are as follows:

Zombie’s Edge-themed mode (Available in Erangel, Livik and Miramar)

World of Wonder gameplay updates

Firearm updates and improvements

Metro Royale updates

New Cycle 5 Season 14 starts on September 14, 2023

All Talent Championship S15

Popularity Battle Event

Team Popularity Battle Event

System Improvements

Security and game environment improvement

The complete list of changes can be found here.