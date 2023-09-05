PUBG Mobile 2.8 update direct APK download link for Android

Players have been awaiting the release of PUBG Mobile 2.8 since the beta testing phase, and now their patience will finally pay off. The new content collaboration with KFC and the Zombie-themed game mode is the heart of this patch, while the other changes, including classic mode improvements and Metro Royale updates, are aimed at improving the entire offering.

The developers have commenced distribution of the update, and as per the official schedule, it will be available to everyone, irrespective of the platform, on September 7, 2023.

As usual, there will not be any server downtime, allowing you to dive right into the new content as soon as you get the latest version.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 APK download link and installation procedure

Besides the official stores, you can download the PUBG Mobile 2.8 update using the APK file. The fact that the developers provide files officially on the website makes it fairly convenient.

The official message on the Discord server (Image via official Discord server)

PUBG Mobile 2.8 APK download link - https://pubgmobile.live/apk

It is important to highlight that the link mentioned above currently provides the old file. As per the official announcement in the Discord server, 2.8 APK will be listed on the URL by September 7, 2023, at 2 am UTC +0.

Once the file is updated on the URL, follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile 2.8 APK from the link given above. Since this is the compact version, the file size is expected to range between 600 and 700 MB.

Step 2: Navigate through the phone's storage and complete the installation. You may have to toggle on the Install from Unknown Sources option.

Step 3: Select the desired resource pack. You will have two options – Low Spec and HD resource pack. This step is mandatory in the case of the compact file.

Step 4: Once you have installed the file, sign in to your account to experience the latest features.

You must maintain sufficient storage space before downloading it for smooth installation. In case of a parsing error, attempt a reinstallation; if this fails, you must download the files again and perform a clean installation.

PUBG Mobile 2.8 update features

Expand Tweet

With the 2.8 update, the developers cover all bases and have brought many new changes. Some of the important ones include:

New Themed Mode: Zombie's Edge with themed area, items, and more.

KFC collaboration gameplay with restaurants and exclusive recovery items.

World of Wonder Gameplay update.

Firearm updates and improvements.

Metro Royale updates.

Classic mode updates and improvements.

Cycle 5 Season 14.

All Talent Championship S15.

Popularity Battle Event.

You can read the complete update patch notes here.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India under section 69A of the IT Act. Due to this government-imposed restriction, you are advised not to play the game. You may participate exclusively in Krafton's other IP for the Indian market, BGMI.