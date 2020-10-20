PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has the better Battle Royale mode?

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have some stellar players across the world, and these are two of the most popular BR titles in the esports community. These two games also focus a lot on the Battle Royale mode that provides gawith a better gaming experience.

Although PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile revolve around the BR genre, each has its individuality in moulding the attributes of the BR experience. Both titles include 100 players in the lobby, with the central theme of battling for survival, as the last man or team standing wins the game.

We discuss a few factors to assess which offering gives the better BR experience.

Comparing the Battle Royale modes of COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile

Here are some points below to distinguish this mode in the two games:

1) Graphics in the Battle Royale mode

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile have smooth frame rate options, along with crispy HD graphic settings. However, the former has higher sharpness and contrast, adding lots of vibrancy and variety to the player experience. PUBG Mobile, meanwhile, has a more realistic and subtle colour contrast, providing a life-like feel to gamers.

2) Gameplay style

Playstyle is the most critical aspect that a player looks at. PUBG Mobile tilts slightly more towards the realistic battlefield feel and dispenses with the first-hand experience of military tactical stealth and approach on the virtual ground.

COD Mobile, however, has quicker action and its BR mode is also influenced by arcade styling. If someone prefers faster gameplay, COD Mobile is the best for its accuracy, movement speed, and fluidity.

3) In-game frame drops and stability

Frame rate stabilization and graphic optimization are two significant features that a gamer wants to smoothen his/her gameplay experience.

COD Mobile has a maximum graphic and frame rate setting of 'very high', whose function is to run the game smoothly in 60fps with crisp graphics and without any jitteriness or lag.

However, PUBG Mobile is well known for its laggy and choppy frame rate experience during 'Classic' matches. It also has a maximum graphic setting support of 'Ultra HD' and frame rate of 'Extreme', which initially peaks the in-game graphic performance with 60fps. Eventually, however, it gets degraded as the game runs longer.

Conclusion

Both games are a tough competition to each other when we speak of the BR experience. Though PUBG Mobile has various other maps to play, COD Mobile has only a single map allotted under the BR mode. The former is designed to provide a realistic feel, but it restricts the players from having open-world experiences, which is not the case with Call of Duty: Mobile.

COD Mobile allows players to zipline across mountains and fly helicopters, providing a much more real open-world experience.

Overall, these are two of the most celebrated BR games among fans worldwide, and they share the same core of providing a great Battle Royale experience, helping and pushing each other to improve and be better.