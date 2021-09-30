PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire Max: Device requirements, game modes, and graphics compared

Now that Free Fire Max is finally available in India, Battle Royale gamers are very excited. The game is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Players who pre-registered for the game are entitled to exciting pre-registration rewards. Gamers who want to enjoy Free Fire Max on PC, can do so with the help of an emulator.

PUBG Mobile used to be a popular Battle Royale game in India before it got banned. This article compares PUBG Mobile with Free Fire Max to see which game has better device requirements, game modes and more.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire Max

1) Device requirements

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire Max have almost the same device requirements. The minimum requirements are given below:

PUBG Mobile-

PUBG Mobile's device requirements on iOS (Image via Apple App Store)

Android:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 751 MB

iOS:

Operating System: iOS 9.0 or iPadOS 9.0

Storage: 1.9 GB

Free Fire Max-

Size of Free Fire Max on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Android:

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 0.96 GB

iOS:

Operating System: iOS 11.0 or iPadOS 11.0

Storage: 1.7 GB

2) Game modes

After the 1.6 Resistance update in PUBG Mobile, many popular game modes have made a comeback. In addition to this, players can also enjoy the Battle Royale maps: Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Livik.

The new modes that have been re-introduced are:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

VS AI

Free Fire Max has an extra game mode over the two main game modes, Battle Royale and Clash Squad. This new game mode is called Craftland, and it gives players the opportunity to curate their own maps and upload them.

3) Graphics

The type of graphics in PUBG Mobile is quite different from Free Fire Max. While the quality of the graphics is nearly the same, the backdrop of the titles makes the gameplay experience quite different.

While PUBG Mobile is focused on the realistic aspect of the graphics, Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire. This basically implies that Free Fire Max has improved, vibrant and animated graphics over its 'sibling', Free Fire. Both the Garena games lean towards unique esthetics.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Indian mobile gamers are advised to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, the regional version of PUBG Mobile.

