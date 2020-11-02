PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are both big titles in the esports community. They share the common genre of Battle Royale and are known for their immersive gaming experience.

Though Free Fire was launched, keeping in mind the constraints of low-end devices, that was not the case for PUBG Mobile. Both games have a minimum system requirement for android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile: Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Free Fire: Minimum system requirements

For Android and iOS:

As stated by GameGuide's official site:

On Android devices, the game requires Android OS version 4.0.3 or higher. On Apple devices, you need to have iOS version 8.0 or higher to run the game. Your device should have at least 1.1 GB of free space. Also, it is recommended to have at least 2GB of RAM.

With the system requirements being specified, let us look at the basic aspects and features that will determine whether Free Fire or PUBG Mobile is better for low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

If we are to comment on the hardware aspect of a device, the deciding factors will be the game's graphics and gameplay.

Gameplay

Free Fire's BR mode consists of 50 players, whereas PUBG Mobile's BR mode consists of 100 players. It results in highly different match dynamics as Free Fire offers instant and intense matches lasting around 10-15 minutes, where players can get into the action straight away.

PUBG Mobile includes a resource-intensive gameplay and requires a much longer duration to complete a game. It results in more investment in the processing power, thus dropping the performance and quality of the game and of the device, which is not the case in Free Fire.

Graphics

It is quite evident that PUBG Mobile has better graphics than Free Fire. PUBG Mobile is known for its realistic graphics, and one can even compare PUBG Mobile's Graphics to a PC game, which certainly adds to the experience.

Free Fire has a more cartoonish approach towards the graphics quality and visuals of the game. In contrast, PUBG Mobile has particularly developed every detail on the maps with sharpened color schemes and contrasts, making the game more pleasing and alluring to its players.

Conclusion

Greater Graphics optimization requires greater devices; hence Free Fire will be the most suitable option for a low-end smartphone. The resources needed for both these games are pretty evident by their size. PUBG Mobile is about 1.6GB, whereas Free Fire requires only around 600MB of space in the device.

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire will run on low-end devices, but for a much smoother and lag-free experience, the best bet will undoubtedly be Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

