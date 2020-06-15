PUBG Mobile: When and how can players use premium crates coupons

Premium crates have been disabled in PUBG Mobile till 21st June.

Players can get unique outfits through free premium crate coupons without spending UC in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers players various skins, outfits and emotes. There are various ways by which players can acquire these items. One of the ways to do so is by opening crates.

Crates are the best method in the PUBG Mobile game to obtain various in-game items like skins, emotes and outfits.

When and how to use premium crate coupons in PUBG Mobile?

Premium crates are replaced by custom crates

The premium crate option was disabled in PUBG Mobile on 31st May 2020. Players are curious on what should be done with the premium crate coupons that they have in their inventory.

From the above screenshot, you can clearly see that the premium crates are missing and have been replaced by custom crates. However, according to an official announcement made by PUBG Mobile, these crates will back in the game very soon, and players will be able to use the coupons they have in their inventory.

When the question about premium crat was asked to the administrator of the PUBG Mobile discord server, the response was as follows:

“The Premium Crates' spot in the shop is currently replaced by the Custom Crates. However, the Premium Crates will be available again starting June 21.”

Players should stop worrying about the same because they will be able to use the coupons pretty soon. When the crates are back in the game on 21st June, players have to just click on the 'use' button.

Custom Crates in PUBG Mobile:

In PUBG Mobile, custom crates have replaced the premium crates for the time being. Players have the option to ban certain items that they do not want and then open crates. In this way they can customise the items of the crates.

In this regard, it is to be noted that players should never use VPN to open crates since it is not allowed by PUBG Mobile's developers, Tencent Games.