PUBG Mobile: Where to find snipers in Erangel

Snipers are the rarest kind of weapons in PUBG Mobile. The battle royale sensation has a ton of different sniper variants: from the VSS to the mighty AWM. These perform incredibly well in long-range engagements and have the ability to eliminate enemies in one shot.

Finding a sniper weapon in the Erangel map is difficult and is largely based on luck. However, there are some hot drop spots where the spawn of snipers rifles is the highest. In this article, we take a look at some of the best places to find sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map.

Top 5 places to find snipers in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map

#5 School

The school offers a wide variety of loot in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit- Zilliongamer)

Risk- Medium

Description- The school is a very underrated drop spot in PUBG Mobile. Finding a KAR98K or an M24 should be fairly easy in the area. However, always expect to encounter enemies here as many players still land on this location.

#4 Mylta Power

Mylta Power is a great spot to find snipers in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Zilliongamer)

Risk- Low

Description- Mylta Power is not preferred by many players as it is hard to find good quality loot in the location. However, snipers and Level 3 armour are largely available in this area, making it a good place to land on.

#3 Georgopol

Georgopol has one of the best loot quality in Erangel (Image Credit: Zilliongamer)

Risk- Medium

Description- Geogopol has one of the best loot spawns in the map. The large number of buildings means that your chances of finding sniper rifles are significantly higher.

#2 Pochinki

Pochinki is one of the highly contested loot drops in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Gamepressure)

Risk- High

Description- Pochinki is famous for its high-tier loot, with many skilled players often landing on the location to secure eliminations and good loot to start the game on a winning note. However, if you are not confident about facing these players, consider the other loot spots on the map.

#1 Sosnovka Military Base

Sosnovka Military Base is an ideal place to find snipers in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Gurugamer)

Risk- Medium

Description- Sosnovka Military Base is the best place to find sniper rifles in Erangel as it has high-quality loot. The whole mini island is spacious, which means enemies are unlikely to engage you in close-quarter combat. It is also an ideal place for sniping.

Note: While snipers might sometimes be absent from these drop spots, you can always turn to airdrops as they often contain decent weapons.

