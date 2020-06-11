PUBG mobile: Who is Paradox?

From Game Boy to pro-PUBG, Paradox's life has been a colourful journey

His aim is to become a two-time world champion and viral streamer

I am Paradox

Who is Paradox when the mobile phone is away and the gamer has been stripped off the human? People always ask me that question, and I feel the time is ripe to take a detailed look at who Paradox is!

Ever since I was young, I had a passion for gaming, something that began when I played several games on my Game Boy (Gaming Console). As I grew older, that love only got stronger with games like Critical Ops and eventually, PUBG mobile.

However, there is a lot more to me than just gaming. I have given a competitive exam, have a penchant for commerce, and also love to play other sports whenever I get the time.

Here's a look at how Paradox likes to live his life:

Q. Who is Paradox?

I am a professional gamer who plays for team Megastars in PUBG mobile.

Q. How did Paradox start gaming?

So, I always loved to play games since childhood, I used to play PC games and a lot of games on my Game Boy. Then, when I got my mobile, I started playing games there and loved it. I also came across an FPS game - Critical Ops - and was good at it, and soon realized I had a passion for gaming. Finally, with the launch of PUBG mobile, the whole competitive scenario of gaming in India got a major boost.

Q. What does Paradox do apart from gaming?

Apart from being a gamer, I am a graduate with a B COM (Honours) degree.

Q. What social media handles does Paradox have?

I have an Instagram with the username mega_paradox and a YouTube channel named Mega Paradox.

I have 24.5k followers on Instagram

I have 8.83k subscribers on YouTube

Q.What is the real name of Mega Paradox?

My real name is Parichay Bansal.

Q. Where is Paradox from?

I am from New Delhi, India.

Q. What did Paradox do during his school days?

I was pursuing commerce with maths in school, and was very active in sports.

Q. Has Paradox given any competitive exam?

Yes, I've given intermediate exams of CA, but didn't pursue them because of my interest in gaming.

Q. Where did Paradox go to college?

I went to Vivekananda Institute Of Professional Studies (VIPS) in New Delhi.

Q. Who is your favourite player in Mega?

My favourite player in Mega is MegaSwagWNL.

I represent Mega

Q. What do Paradox’s parents think about his career in eSports?

My parents currently support me fully in eSports, as long as I take care of my personal health.

Q. Who are Paradox’s favorite PUBG players of all time?

My favourite players in PUBG of all time are:

1. XQF Paraboy

2. BTR Zuxxy

3. 4AM 33Svan

Q. Which city does Paradox currently stay in?

I currently stay in New Delhi.

Q. Which is your favourite Indian PUBG mobile moment of all time?

My favourite moment personally will be my own clutch in PMCO Spring 2019 against Entity 1v2 for the Chicken Dinner, as I still remember the feeling after the win.

PMCO Spring 2019 moment

Q. What is Paradox’s favourite food and why?

My favourite food is Paav Bhaaji.

Q. Does Paradox like other sports, apart from eSports?

Yes, I love to play football and table tennis, I used to play a lot of TT in my school days, and have played Inter-Zonals as well.

Q. What is Paradox’s PUBG ID?

My PUBG ID is 587992525.

Q. Where can I buy Mega merchandise?

If you want to buy Mega merchandise, you can contact us at Megastars’ official Instagram handle.

Q. Where does Paradox see himself in five years?

I see myself as a competitive player and a streamer who has at least 2 world championships to his name.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most and what is the answer?

The questions that fans ask me the most is how are Megastars so consistent and how to be a better IGL. The answer is we try to give our best in every game and we are good at doing a reset after every bad game. It helps us stay motivated.

