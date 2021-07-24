PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: East 2021 concluded today. The top 16 teams from the eastern region had an exciting day of play as they battled for top spot, but Valdus Esports remained table toppers with 101 kills and 234 points.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 3 map results

Natus Vincere jumped eight places to second place and accumulated a whopping 109 points on the day. Navi finished with 97 kills and 176 points. Vietnam's D'Xavier team finished third with 69 kills and 147 points. Navi 22Mequ, who averaged 590 damage and 3.8 kills per match, was named MVP of Day 3.

22Mequ was the MVP of day 3

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East Day 3 Match Standings

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East overall standings after day 3

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Natus Vincere, who took a whopping 17 frags. Following them in second place was Valdus Esports who managed to get five kills. Geek Fam was eliminated early but managed to grab eight frags.

The second match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, was Zeus Esports who played against their game style to grab three frags. Valdus Esports secured second place with seven frags. DS Gaming from Korea secured third place with seven frags.

The third match of the day, played again on Erangel, was won D'Xavier from Vietnam with 10 kills. However, Natus Vincere topped the points table with 14 frags. Zeus Esports secured third place with nine kills.

The fourth match of the day, played on Miramar, was again won by D'Xavier with 13 kills. A1 Esports from Bangladesh secured second place with four kills. Natus Vincere once again showed their consistency and grabbed six kills.

The fifth and final match of the day was again won by Natus Vincere with a whopping 17 frags. Valdus Esports secured second place with 10 kills followed by Bigetron RA with five kill points.

With only five matches remaining it will be hard to stop Valdus Esports from winning the tournament. Even so, the podium is still not decided and anyone can come out on top on the final day.

Edited by Gautham Balaji