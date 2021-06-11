PUBG New State Alpha download date, process, features and gameplay video revealed

PUBG New States has received tremendous support from battle royale fans worldwide, as the game managed to surpass 10 million pre-registrations in a short time.

The developers have also revealed numerous details via artwork and videos. Fans will finally get a chance to look at the title and its gameplay, as the Alpha Test phase will be commencing on June 11th, 2021.

Here is an overview of the PUBG New State Alpha Test.

Also read: PUBG New State (Mobile) official gameplay, trailer, map, and more

PUBG New State download date, process and other details

Download date

The world of science once promised mankind a new way of life.

However, some were critically skeptical of what goes on in the laboratory😱

That curiosity from the past brings back today's survivors into the mysterious building.



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/M45tzuqe2E — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 7, 2021

The pre-download for PUBG New State Alpha has already begun on June 10th. In the meantime, the Alpha Test is set to go live today. The schedule has been provided below:

June 11th - 6 PM PT to June 13th - 8:59 PM PT or June 11th 9 PM ET to June 13th 11:59 PM ET

Between these timeframes, players will be able to access the game and try it out.

How to download PUBG New State?

The world of science once promised mankind a new way of life.

However, some were critically skeptical of what goes on in the laboratory😱

That curiosity from the past brings back today's survivors into the mysterious building.



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/M45tzuqe2E — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 7, 2021

It is essential to note that only players residing in the US are eligible for the Alpha Test regardless of their selection.

To download it, players can visit the game's website for this test and then click 'Alpha Test Selection Status,' on the Google Play Store option.

Selected players can download it by clicking on the "Install" button. The Alpha version of PUBG New State will soon be downloaded on their devices.

Features

Deployable shields have two types: standard and wide variant (Image via PUBG New State)

The following are a few features of PUBG New State:

Green Flare Gun: It can be used to revive a fallen teammate.

Electric Cars are sleek, lightweight, and travel at high speed.

Trams can be used to navigate around the map quickly.

Search Drones can help the players can an area.

Deployable Shields are of two types: standard and wide variant.

Players can click here to read about the detailed features of the game.

Minimum Requirements

According to the official website, players need a device running on Android 6.0 or higher and at least 2.5 GB of RAM to enjoy it.

Also read: PUBG New State (Mobile) iOS pre-registrations, system requirements, live stream period, and more details

Edited by Gautham Balaji