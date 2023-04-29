PUBG New State Battle Adda Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team MAVI was more confident on Day 1 of the PUBG New State Battle Adda Grand Finals than the League Stage. Clinching two Chicken Dinners, they added 91.5 points to their name and led the scoreboard after six games. The Finals began on April 29 and will include only 12 matches across two days. Revenant who also fought impressively in the league, maintained their synergy and holds second position with 81 points.

The organization recently included MJ and Sensei in their unit and both athletes have performed very nicely so far in the event. Marcos Gaming up their showcasing today and grabbed third place with 68 points as they had an average run in the first leg while claiming 11th position.

S8UL, another team who faltered in the PUBG New State Adda League, made a splendid comeback in the Finals and currently sits in fourth position with 65 points. They couldn’t get any Chicken Dinner but their uniform run on day 1 helped them hold a strong position.

League topper OR Esports ranked fifth with 62 points after the opening day. To claim the top starting position, they need to exhibit a few powerful executions on Day 2. Gods Reign and Hyderabad Hydras obtained sixth and seventh places with 61 and 56 points, respectively. At the same time, GodLike Esports scored 55 points in their first six matches to secure the eighth spot.

PUBG New State Battle Adda Finals Day 1

Day 1 leaderboard of PUBG New Battle Adda Finals (Image via Krafton)

With a splendid performance in the first game, Team Mavi took the lead by achieving a thrilling eight-kill victory. Revenant Esports and Hyderabad also showed their lovely showcasing to accumulate 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Rithvi and Reaper OR Esports put up their masterclass in the second round, which helped OR Esports earn a mammoth 14-kill Chicken Dinner. Marcos and Team Atom amassed 15 and 26 points respectively. Team MAVI won their second Chicken Dinner with 31.5 points in the fifth match of the PUBG New State Battle Adda Finals. OR Esports grabbed 22 points thanks to Rithvi’s four kills.

Genesis held 12th spot (Image via Krafton)

Cobra’s five eliminations shouldered Gods Reign to pull out a five-kill victory in the fourth match. GodLike Esports and Team Insane claimed 19 and 16 points, respectively. Revenant Esports achieved an important 32-point Chicken Dinner thanks to MJ’s performance in the fifth encounter. Marcos and S8UL garnered 20 and 14 points, respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras registered an eight-kill victory in the end game of Day 1. S8UL and Marcos also had a fantastic game, adding 23 and 20 points to their bags. Only six games are left in the PUBG New State Battle Adda Finals.

Poll : 0 votes