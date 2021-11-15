PUBG New State download size, links, requirements, and best sensitivity settings

Krafton recently released the much awaited PUBG New State for gamers across the globe. The title was announced back in February, and gamers have been patiently waiting for it since.

The game has received immense attention due to the significant information revealed by Krafton in due course of time. The concept of taking gamers into the future and offering a more advanced battle royale game enticed PUBG stans to try the new title.

Since the title was only recently released, it is important to provide gamers with information regarding the download size, system requirements, and the best sensitivity settings for the game.

Information regarding PUBG New State including size and system requirements revealed

Download size

Krafton's latest title from offers futuristic gameplay and advanced graphics. All these factors influence the total filesize and PUBG New State was expected to take up a considerable amount of space on a gamer's device.

Following the release of the game, it was reported that the base file size of PUBG New State is around 1.5 GB.

PUBG New State is available in several countries including India. Initially, the Indian gaming community was skeptical about whether they would be able to access the latest title from Krafton. However, the developers waived off every tinge of doubt to reveal that Indian players would be able to play the game upon its release.

The game is available for download on the Google Play Store. Gamers can visit the Play Store and search for PUBG New State to download it.

They can also access the game by clicking on this link: PUBG New State.

System requirements

The game promises higher performance than PUBG Mobile. Therefore, the system requirements are also a bit higher. The developers have tried to keep the minimal system requirements under check so that most gamers can access the game.

The system requirements for PUBG New State are listed below:

Android

PUBG New State requires Android 6.0 or later OS

64-bit CPU

2GB or higher RAM

iOS

OS – iOS 13 or later

Best sensitivity settings

Adjusting the sensitivity settings of PUBG New State goes a long way. This influences the gameplay and helps gamers get better results and secure a victory by defeating opponents.

Knowing the best sensitivity settings is important for gamers, especially the ones who are comparatively new to the circuit.

The best camera and scope sensitivity settings are given below:

TPP Camera: 120-150%

FPP Camera: 120-150%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 120-150%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 120-150%

Iron Sights: ADS-100-140%

Fire-100-150%

Red Dot and Viper: ADS-120-150%

Fire-130-160%

2x Scope: ADS-110-150%

Fire-100-160%

3x Scope: ADS-50-80%

Fire-50-80%

4x Scope: ADS-50-75%

Fire-50-75%

6x Scope: ADS-30-50%

Fire-30-50%

8x Scope: ADS-20-40%

Fire-20-45%

Apart from the camera and scope settings, gamers can also tweak the gyroscope settings. The gyroscope helps in the lateral and up-down movement without involving the fingers.

The best gyroscope settings for PUBG New State are listed below:

TPP Camera: 180-220%

FPP Camera: 180-220%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 200-250%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 180-230%

Iron Sights: 180-220%

Red Dot and Viper: 180-220%

2x Scope: 160-200%

3x Scope: 110-140%

4x Scope: 100-130%

6x Scope: 30-60%

8x Scope: 20-50%

