PUBG New State (Mobile) allows players to recruit knocked enemies as teammates

PUBG New State has been one of the most hyped-up games on the mobile platform. In February, the battle royale title was unveiled by the South Korean company Krafton inc., and pre-registrations for it have been going on ever since.

It has received a tremendous response, crossing 10 million registrations.

Alpha tests for PUBG New State were announced in May, and registrations for the same were held. Both kicked off pretty recently and revealed some of the title's features, with the Team Up Squad mode being one such unique aspect.

This article looks at this match type in PUBG New State.

PUBG New State: Team Up Squad mode enables players to recruit foes as teammates

PUBG New State will have several new features that will distinguish it from the rest of the BR titles on the mobile platform, including the Team Up Squad mode. In the Alpha test, players were able to try it out.

The Down But Not Out (DBNO) state is incorporated into the mode but with a new twist. Players can recruit those who are in the DBNO state to their squad during a game.

Users can create a squad consisting of four members, and in case someone is downed, they can be revived to keep the team together. There is an interesting spin to the mode: players may also recruit enemies in the DBNO state into their units.

Here are a few of the other features present in the PUBG New State Alpha:

1) Search Drones: Spot foes and have a tactical advantage.

2) Trams: Move around and navigate around the map quickly.

3) Deployable Shields: Take cover during combat.

Release of PUBG New State

The developers have announced no exact release date for PUBG New State, but they have mentioned that they plan to put it out in the second half of 2021.

