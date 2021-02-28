PUBG New State (Mobile): Every detail we can see in the official trailer

PUBG New State, developed by PUBG Studios, is the newest mobile battle royale title in the PUBG Universe. The announcement has caught the eye of fans worldwide who are excited to try out the upcoming title. The pre-registration of the game for Android devices has already begun. Registration for iOS devices will start later.

CEO of Krafton Inc, CH Kim, was quoted as saying,

“At KRAFTON, our goal is to create masterpieces that provide premier gameplay experiences. With PUBG: NEW STATE, the next title in our growing PUBG franchise, we hope to realize that vision,”

A pre-order trailer for the game has also been released. This article looks at some of the details in the trailer.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Details in the trailer

Battle Royale mode and map

As seen in the trailer, the title is set in the future, i.e., in 2051. Like the traditional battle royale, it would have 100 players dropping onto an 8x8 island and fighting out against each other to emerge as the ‘Lone Survivor.’ The name of the map or the battleground is likely going to be ‘Troi.’

Futuristic vehicles and equipment

Several futuristic concepts will be introduced to PUBG: New State because it is based in 2051. In the trailer, vehicles like the Buggy, Motorbike and others were featured. This will aid players in navigating through the 8x8 km map. There were also split drones and ballistic shields spotted.

The Google Play description of the game states,

"Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more. Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles."

Weapons

Several weapons were also on display in the trailer for the title. One of the key elements of firearms shown in the trailer was the sniper rifles.

The Google Play Store description of PUBG: New State also mentions the following:

“Master different weapons and make each of them your own with weapon customization.”

Users will be able to customize their weapons by obtaining customization kits.

It will be exciting to see what the game brings to the table on its release.

