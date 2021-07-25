PUBG New State (Mobile) expected release date, pre-registration details, devices and more

Battle Royale enthusiasts around the world are ardently waiting for the release of PUBG New State. The alpha test for the game was held in the USA in June 2021 and got positive feedback from players.

With the successful conclusion of PUBG: NEW STATE's Closed Alpha, we look back at some of the key moments of our first regional test 🔥



Watch the video here: https://t.co/i4rb9Fguw6



— PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 25, 2021

The battle royale game is set in 2051, and players will get the chance to enjoy a brand-new 8 km * 8 km map named Troi. Players can also make use of ultra-modern vehicles like trams, electric cars, to travel around the map. They will also get to use cool gadgets like drones, deployable shields, etc. to help defeat their enemies.

PUBG New State will introduce a new weapon customization option for players to improve 13 different weapons using kits. The title also assures mobile gamers great graphics as it is powered by Gaming Illumination technology.

PUBG New State: Pre-registration

Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!

Thank you to everyone for all the love and support!

Thank you to everyone for all the love and support!



— PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) July 9, 2021

The pre-registration for PUBG New State was unveiled on February 25th 2021 and is already underway on the Google Play Store. The futuristic Battle Royale title has reached a milestone of over 20 million pre-registrations.

iOS players are also thrilled to learn that the game will be available on the Apple App Store for pre-registration in August 2021. The exact start date of pre-registration has not been disclosed by Krafton.

Players who pre-register for the game will get a new vehicle skin (Image via Aadil Bhutto; YouTube)

Players who pre-register will receive a brand new limited vehicle skin. The reward will be permanent. Android users can click here to pre-register.

Note: PUBG New State is not available for pre-registration in India, China, and Vietnam.

When will PUBG New State release?

The official release date of PUBG New State has not been revealed by Krafton. However, a report from Techm.Kr informs players that the developers will probably release the game in September 2021.

To keep track of more information, players can follow the official pages of PUBG New State given below:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

