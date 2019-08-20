PUBG News: Expected Release Date of Erangle 2.0 in PUBG Mobile

Erangle 2.0

PUBG Mobile has become the favourite game of all mobile gamers in a short period. Also, the developers' team never fails to excite its users by delivering regular updates in the game. With the launch of the new update, users always see something new features like mode, weapons which makes the game even more exciting and enjoyable. All these updates by PUBG Mobile team has led the game to become #1 Top Gross Game in the market.

Recently, PUBG Mobile has posted a video on their official Twitter account regarding Erangle 2.0 which is already released in the steam version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. After this tweet, the news spread like wildfire, and everyone got excited for the launch of New revamped PUBG map. The highlights of Erangle 2.0 is its creative visuals which make the game even more realistic, and the parkour feature is also coming in it.

But everyone is asking a single question that When will Erangle 2.0 roll out in the global version? So here are the details about expected the release of this new update.

Expected Release Date of Erangle 2.0

According to the information, users can see Erangle 2.0 update in the first week of October 2019, which means you need to wait for about a month to experience it. The Season 9 will begin in mid-September, and it doesn't look like that they will release the major update along with a new season. So players need to wait a little bit more to have this update. But the beta testing phase will begin 2-3 weeks earlier before the launch of this update. If you want to become the beta tester of this new update, then be sure to stick with Sportskeeda.

Note: Dates mentioned above are pure speculations according to information and yet to be announced by officials.

